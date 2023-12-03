Travis Kelce debuts on Ryan Reynolds' Instagram after viral Taylor Swift-Blake Lively moment

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively attended the London premiere of Beyonce's "The Renaissance Tour" film. During the after-party, a photo of the two circulated on social media. They were seen sitting and hugging in a photo, with Lively's hand on Swift's leg.

However, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, took full advantage of a new version of the photo. Lively and Swift's faces were then swapped with Ryan Reynolds and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I feel like I should remember this," Reynolds said on his shared post on Instagram.

Reynolds shared the newly edited photo on his Instagram story, which has caught fans' attention. He of course added a hilarious caption, saying that he feels like he should remember the occasion. While the singer was attending the red carpet event, Travis Kelce was in Kansas City, preparing for the Sunday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see if Taylor Swift will be in attendance at Lambeau Field on Sunday to watch Kelce and the Chiefs.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are among Taylor Swift's close friends.

Taylor Swift takes her friendships very seriously and spends every chance she can spending time with them. Among her close group of friends are Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The couple, who also live in New York City like Swift, is often seen getting dinner with the singer.

The couple was also in attendance at MetLife Stadium when Taylor Swift arrived to watch Kelce and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets in September. The singer was seen talking to Lively during the game, with the two exchanging thoughts while watching Kelce.

During the Kansas City Chiefs international trip to Frankfurt, Germany, Brittany Mahomes and other significant others visited Swift in New York City. Mahomes and Swift were joined at a girl's dinner by Blake Lively, singer/actor Selena Gomez, and actress Sophie Turner.

While it's unclear if Kelce and Reynolds have met, clearly the actor feels comfortable enough to edit a photo to add him and the tight end.