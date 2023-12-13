Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been feeling the heat all week after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then called an audible and threw a lateral pass to Toney, who ran it into the end zone. The play, however, was null and void after the officials called an offsides penalty on the offense.

Since Sunday, the debate about whether it was offside and if Toney checked with an official before the play has taken over the NFL conversation. Travis Kelce is now addressing the situation and is fully supporting his teammate.

"You can't put it in the ref's hands in that position. We've talked about plays like this all the time, especially in critical moments," Kelce said. "I love KT. If we get the opportunity again, I'm going to throw that right into his chest again. Hopefully, he gets there.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I got all the faith in the world in that dude. He's one of our best players. He's one of the best players we got with the ball in his hands. You turn on the film, you watch what he does when the ball's in his hands, and you can't tell me you don't want that guy on your team.

"So, everybody hating on KT right now, man, I'm not trying to hear that. You can fu***ng miss me with it. I'm trusting in 19 every time he's out there on the field.”

Speaking on this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce told his brother, Jason, that Toney is the guy on offense everyone wants to have the ball. He said that if the situation presented itself again, he would get the ball to Toney, no doubt about it.

Kadarius Toney addresses criticism about offside call

Kadarius Toney is at the center of the Kansas City Chiefs offsides penalty on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs wide receiver defended himself amid the criticism by posting a still shot of him at the line of scrimmage.

Toney posted the photo on his Instagram stories and said he would just let everyone determine what they saw for themselves.

“Heard the talk… I'ma leave this here… Have a nice day,” Kadarius Toney wrote.

Expand Tweet

This comes after Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that NFL officials typically warn before calling a penalty on offsides. Kadarius Toney is apparently trying to show that he asked the line judge if he was correct, which is what a wide receiver is tasked with doing before the snap.