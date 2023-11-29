Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs got a big road win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. As the tight end was walking off the field, he did what he typically does and handed his gloves to a lucky fan in the stands. This time, he gave his gloves to a young girl wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey. However, he didn't know that she was also a fan of Taylor Swift.

On this week's "New Heights" podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the interaction and a post by the fan's mother which revealed she was a Swiftie. The Chiefs tight end said he wasn't aware that she was a fan of Taylor Swift but that he also wasn't surprised:

Travis: "I had no idea she was a Swiftie, I might’ve assumed that she was a Swiftie."

Jason: "I mean, let’s be honest, who’s not a Swiftie at this point?"

Travis: "Touché. And I mean, to say that she has got JuJu's number nine jersey on. She's on the good squad all across the board. But it was cool. After the game, I always try and give a souvenir to a little one and she and one beside her were screaming their tails off to get my attention."

The fan's mother thanked Travis Kelce in a post on X, saying that they are from the United Kingdom and that he made their day by giving her the gloves.

Travis Kelce thanks Taylor Swift for supporting his record-breaking performance

Travis Kelce became the fastest tight end to break the 11,000 receiving yards mark in NFL history. He is also the only player to do so in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor Swift, who was touring in South America at the time, liked the Chiefs TE's post on Instagram which caught many fans' attention.

During the podcast this week, Travis Kelce thanked the singer for the support of his new record:

“Thanks Tay, I appreciate you."

The singer is reportedly visiting the Chiefs tight end in Kansas City now that her latest leg of the tour is complete. As to whether she will be at their next game against the Green Bay Packers, one can only speculate.