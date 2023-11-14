Travis Kelce ditched brother Jason on TNF broadcast for Taylor Swift's Argentina tour, claims Charissa Thompson

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce are arguably the most popular siblings in America today. The duo faced off in Super Bowl 57, dubbed 'The Kelce Bowl' with their respective teams, with Travis and the Chiefs coming out on top.

The duo also has a podcast together called 'New Heights,' where they discuss their lives and their profession. The brothers' natural and hilarious chemistry prompted Prime Video to invite them as part of their broadcast crew for Week 10's Thursday Night Football clash between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

While Jason, a nominee for the 2023 PEOPLE Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive award, was at his usual best, charming his co-hosts with his wit, stories, and insight, Travis was nowhere to be seen.

TNF host and sportscaster Charissa Thompson explained Travis' absence. On an episode of the Calm Down podcast, shot before the TNF showdown between the Bengals and Panthers, co-host Erin Andrews asked Thompson why Jason was on the TNF broadcast. She replied:

"[The Eagles] have a bye week. It was originally supposed to be [Jason] and Travis [on the Week 10 TNF broadcast]. But Trav is very busy."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in Argentina: Pop star changes song lyrics for new boyfriend

Taylor Swift supporting Travis Kelce during Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

While Jason Kelce was on the Thursday Night Football broadcast, Travis Kelce was in Buenos Aires, accompanying girlfriend Taylor Swift on the Argentina leg of her record-shattering Eras Tour.

Travis and Swift were first spotted enjoying a meal together in a restaurant. The couple left holding hands, much to the delight of the patrons in the restaurant.

Swift was then spotted sharing a passionate kiss with Travis backstage at the Estadio River Plate.

During her performance, the pop icon left Kelce bamboozled when she altered the lyrics to her smash hit 'Karma' and paid homage to her boyfriend. The original lyrics read:

"Karma takes all my friends to the summit, Karma is the guy on the screen, Coming straight home to me!"

Swift changed it to:

"Karma takes all my friends to the summit, Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, Coming straight home to me!"

Travis Kelce preferred spending his break during the Chiefs' bye week with his girlfriend Taylor Swift in South America over a trip to Chicago to hang out with Jason on the Thursday Night Football broadcast, and it's unlikely that the elder brother will hold a grudge against his younger sibling for it.