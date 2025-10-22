Travis Kelce draws parallels between Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix after Broncos QB’s sensational 4th quarter comebacks

They may be divisional rivals on the field, but there are a lot of similarities between Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix.
That’s according to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who believes both quarterbacks have a knack for getting the job done in clutch situations. On the latest episode of New Heights, Kelce notes how his teammate Mahomes, and the Denver Broncos pivot tend to thrive when a game is on the line.
“You just get more locked in. You get more focused. You feel that sense of urgency,” Kelce said (Timestamp: 42:17).
Last weekend, the Broncos trailed the New York Giants by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter, but scored 33 in the final 15 minutes, winning on a last-play field goal.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Kelce credits both Nix and Mahomes for their ability to get the ball in the right spots for their receivers to make plays when it matters most.
“All of a sudden you start to get in sync with the guy back there calling the plays and or slinging the ball around, and the ball is just always kind of in that perfect place,” Kelce added (Timestamp: 42:24).
Kelce’s brother Jason added that in his NFL career, Nix has an 81.4% completion percentage when trailing in the fourth quarter and a 162.8 passer rating. Nix has engineered six game-winning drives for the Broncos in his career. Mahomes has 19 game-winning drives in the final quarter and seven in the playoffs. He helped spark seven in the 2024 regular season.
After the incredible comeback against the Giants last weekend, Nix’s wife, Izzy, marvelled on Instagram, saying she may or may not have closed her eyes in the late stages of that game.
A turning point in Nix’s career
Early in his NFL career, Bo Nix is quickly developing a reputation as a strong performer in the clutch.
For NFL host Colin Cowherd of “The Herd,” last Sunday’s dramatic victory is a turning point in the career of the Broncos' young QB. He notes that Nix can be very hot and cold, but he believes he’ll be involved in many championships.
While he doesn’t think he’ll be on the same level as a Patrick Mahomes, he says he compared him to Klay Thompson, who once scored over 30 points in a quarter in an NBA game. Nix seems to get hot at the perfect time.
The Broncos currently lead the AFC West, which has been dominated by Mahomes and the Chiefs for yearrs, with a record of 5-2. Next up, the Broncos host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.