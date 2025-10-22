Travis Kelce draws parallels between Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix after Broncos QB’s sensational 4th quarter comebacks

They may be divisional rivals on the field, but there are a lot of similarities between Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix.

Ad

That’s according to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who believes both quarterbacks have a knack for getting the job done in clutch situations. On the latest episode of New Heights, Kelce notes how his teammate Mahomes, and the Denver Broncos pivot tend to thrive when a game is on the line.

“You just get more locked in. You get more focused. You feel that sense of urgency,” Kelce said (Timestamp: 42:17).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last weekend, the Broncos trailed the New York Giants by 19 points heading into the fourth quarter, but scored 33 in the final 15 minutes, winning on a last-play field goal.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelce credits both Nix and Mahomes for their ability to get the ball in the right spots for their receivers to make plays when it matters most.

“All of a sudden you start to get in sync with the guy back there calling the plays and or slinging the ball around, and the ball is just always kind of in that perfect place,” Kelce added (Timestamp: 42:24).

Ad

Kelce’s brother Jason added that in his NFL career, Nix has an 81.4% completion percentage when trailing in the fourth quarter and a 162.8 passer rating. Nix has engineered six game-winning drives for the Broncos in his career. Mahomes has 19 game-winning drives in the final quarter and seven in the playoffs. He helped spark seven in the 2024 regular season.

After the incredible comeback against the Giants last weekend, Nix’s wife, Izzy, marvelled on Instagram, saying she may or may not have closed her eyes in the late stages of that game.

Ad

A turning point in Nix’s career

Early in his NFL career, Bo Nix is quickly developing a reputation as a strong performer in the clutch.

For NFL host Colin Cowherd of “The Herd,” last Sunday’s dramatic victory is a turning point in the career of the Broncos' young QB. He notes that Nix can be very hot and cold, but he believes he’ll be involved in many championships.

Ad

While he doesn’t think he’ll be on the same level as a Patrick Mahomes, he says he compared him to Klay Thompson, who once scored over 30 points in a quarter in an NBA game. Nix seems to get hot at the perfect time.

The Broncos currently lead the AFC West, which has been dominated by Mahomes and the Chiefs for yearrs, with a record of 5-2. Next up, the Broncos host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.