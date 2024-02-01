Travis Kelce and Justin Tucker got involved in some drama before the AFC Championship Game. While the Kansas City Chiefs have won the game and are heading to Super Bowl LVIII, the All-Pro tight end continues to discuss that conflict with the Baltimore Ravens placekicker.

This time, he shared his thoughts with his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in a recent episode of New Heights. The two-time Super Bowl champion said:

"If you wanna be a f***ing dick about it, you keep your helmet, and your football and your f***ing kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up. … Don’t paint me as the bad guy. He was poking the bear."

Some football fans believe it would be better for him to let the issue go. Instead, reliving the incident had this NFL follower saying:

“Naw dude you’re a bully”

Another football fanatic commented:

“Seriously dude...you were taunting all thru the game, and Tucker is one of the nicest and coolest guys and very well liked in the NFL! Be humble and stop with the drama now!”

Here are other reactions to Travis Kelce adding fuel to the flame against Justin Tucker.

Travis Kelce doubled down on the incident in his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. After Patrick Mahomes briefly appeared on screen, McAfee jested the quarterback, saying that Justin Tucker would have beat him.

Kelce mentioned that if Tucker missed his fourth-quarter field goal attempt, he and Mahomes would have been penalized for taunting after sprinting into the field while ridiculing the best placekicker ever.

While Tucker has been warming up at the opposing team’s end zone for years, Kelce politely placed his helmet away because it can injure Mahomes when he practices his dropbacks.

Travis Kelce’s response makes more fans root for the 49ers

The feud with Tucker makes it easier for NFL fans to support the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Aside from Kelce not letting this issue go, the Chiefs have won two of the last four Super Bowl titles, including last season’s title game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Football fans may also love Brock Purdy’s underdog story as the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Sports bettors might throw in their money for the 49ers even if they are two-point favorites based on the latest odds by significant sportsbooks.

Finally, some fans hope for a 49ers victory because Travis Kelce is associated with Taylor Swift, and she allegedly gets excessive attention during games. That dynamic has some NFL supporters hoping the Chiefs won’t win it all on February 11 in Las Vegas.