Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are basking in the glory of claiming their third Super Bowl title in just five years after. They managed to take down the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in an overtime thriller.

Kelce and the Chiefs didn't have it all their own way early on as the 49ers defense stifled the Kansas City offense. This eventually led to Kelce's now infamous run-in with head coach Andy Reid as he was seen yelling at his coach on the sidelines.

They got past it, and Kelce played a big role in getting his team over the line as he came up big in the fourth quarter. In the post game interviews, Travis Kelce, who is known to like to party, got on stage and gave a rendition of "Viva Las Vegas." While some fans liked it, a lot didn't.

One fan called Kelce's performance "so cringe," while others posted they had lost respect for Kelce after the Reid incident. Either way, fans weren't thrilled with No. 87 because of his antics.

So, as we can see, fans aren't exactly over the moon for Kelce after his incident with Reid, coupled with his efforts post game.

Travis Kelce officially part of Chiefs' dynasty after third Super Bowl win

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Following the 25-22 win over the 49ers, many are crowning the Chiefs a dynasty. With this victory, they became the first team since the 2004 New England Patriots to secure back-to-back Super Bowls.

Patrick Mahomes has been the star of the show. However Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and the best defense Mahomes has had in his career help Kansas City defy the odds in a "down" year.

The Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens en route to the Super Bowl. They then took down the 49ers juggernaut roster in a playoff run was one for the ages.

Now, attention shifts to winning three in a row. While the Chiefs roster wasn't the best this season, it's fair to assume moves will be made to bolster the roster this offseason.

For Travis Kelce, he almost solidified his standing as the G.O.A.T tight end, even if fans aren't overly happy with his antics.