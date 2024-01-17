Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his experience playing in the freezing temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs won the game 26-7 as they owned every facet and advanced to the Divisional Round to take on the Buffalo Bills.

With the thought that the game could be moved or postponed due to the freezing temperatures, the NFL allowed the game to continue.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans still filled the stadium despite the cold, but how did Travis Kelce adjust to the freezing elements?

Kelce said on the New Heights podcast:

"It was shocking how cold it was. And it wasn't like because you're in this. You're by the heaters, you're by the you're in the locker room. Then when you go out on the field, it's like the temperature just drops right now and you feel it in your hands. You feel it in your toes, your face. Like everyone saw Coach Reed stash. I could feel my mustache hardening up."

"It was shocking how cold it was. And that was probably the first game I'd ever caught myself, like even during a drive if I got taken out for a play, running over to the heaters to warm up my hands and my feet to try and get feeling back. Like it was that frickin cold."

Travis Kelce and Chiefs set up clash with Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Again, the Chiefs and Bills meet in the AFC playoffs, now becoming a long-standing rivalry between the two franchises. That is mainly because both have star quarterbacks.

Like the Peyton Manning/Tom Brady battles, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have taken over that mantle.

The Chiefs, with Travis Kelce, will look for revenge for their 20-17 loss to Buffalo in Week 14. Back then, Kelce caught six passes for 83 yards, but it wasn't enough to stop Allen and the Bills.

Expand Tweet

Now, in a win-or-go-home game on the road, the Chiefs will need their every man to slow down the Bills.

Temperatures are again to be cold so keep an eye on that. But on the field, there will be fireworks as two of the best AFC teams fight for a spot in the AFC Championship game.