Ranking the 7 coldest games in NFL history feat. the Ice Bowl between the Packers and the Cowboys and more

Football, especially at this time of the year, has always involved inclement weather conditions. Fans of the NFL probably recall a few games where the quarterbacks were having trouble connecting on their throws due to heavy rain or snow. The pass receivers were also having trouble in those situations catching a slippery football.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins recently played each other in the Wild Card game on Saturday at Arrowhead. Considering that it was one of the coldest games in recent memory, let's examine the top 7 coldest NFL games ever played.

Top 7 coldest games in NFL history

#1 - Dec. 31, 1967 - Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys (Ice Bowl)

The championship game played on the final day of 1967 between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys is commonly referred to as the 'Ice Bowl'. It is the coldest NFL game ever on record.

The wind chill made the game's temperature, which was a sharp -13 degrees Fahrenheit, appear more severe.

There were 50,861 confirmed fans at Lambeau Field for the game. The Packers won their third straight championship on their home field, defeating the Cowboys 21-17 on an icy playing field.

#2 - Jan. 10, 1982 - Cincinnati Bengals vs San Diego Chargers (Freezer Bowl)

The second-coldest NFL game in history is thought to be the Freezer Bowl.

It was -9 degrees for the 1981 AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Diego Chargers. With Forrest Gregg and Don Coryell on the sidelines, that game had the lowest wind chill ever recorded for an NFL game —- 59 degrees.

#3 - Jan. 10, 2016 - Minnesota Vikings vs Seattle Seahawks

One of the coldest games in NFL history took place at the TCF Bank Stadium, the final game for the Minnesota Vikings at the stadium.

In the 2015–16 season, the Vikings hosted the Seattle Seahawks for a Wild Card game. The wind chill was -25 degrees, while the temperature was a harsh -6.

As expected, both offenses found it difficult to move the ball in the chilly weather, but in the end, quarterback Russell Wilson guided the Seahawks to a narrow 10-9 win over the Vikings.

#4 - Jan. 13, 2024 - Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins made history when they played against each other in the coldest game ever held at Arrowhead Stadium. This game was officially recorded as the fourth coldest game in NFL history with a temperature of minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit and a wind chill of minus 27 degrees.

Despite the cold, Patrick Mahomes played a flawless game and led his team to a dominating 26-7 win. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense had no answers to the Chiefs' defense as they weren't able to overcome the tough conditions.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice had a big game as he had eight receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown on his playoff debut.

#5. Jan. 20, 2008 - Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants

There have been many memorable chilly games in NFL history played at Lambeau Field, but this playoff match from January 2008 ranks pretty close to the top of the list.

Brett Favre, the quarterback for the Packers, had to face not only the resolute defense of the New York Giants but also a bitter cold -4 degree temperature and -24 wind chill. It was his last game for the Packers.

The Giants, led by Eli Manning at center, defeated the Packers 23–20 in the NFC Championship Game.

In Super Bowl XLII, the Giants defeated the New England Patriots, who were unbeaten at the time, 17–14.

#6 - Dec. 3, 1972 - Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings played a Week 12 regular season game in December 1972 at Minnesota, where the temperature was -2. At Metropolitan Stadium, the temperature dropped to -15 with wind chill.

The Vikings ultimately defeated the Bears 23–10, with a large portion of the offense coming from field goals as neither side was able to generate many throwing or running threats.

#7 - Dec. 10, 1972 - Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

The 1972 season saw another regular season game in cold weather at Minnesota Vikings' Metropolitan Stadium. This time, the Vikings took on the Green Bay Packers, who were no strangers to chilly weather themselves. During the game, the temperature was -2 with a wind chill of -19.

One week prior to that encounter, the Packers had triumphed over the Detroit Lions 33-7 at Lambeau Field in 13-degree temperatures. They defeated the Vikings 23-7 again right after that victory.