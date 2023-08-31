Travis Kelce gets cocky while predicting Taylor Swift's opinion on his viral mustache photo

Weeks before the NFL 2023 season began, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were in the news for the NFL star's rejected friendship bracelet. According to the New Heights podcast, Swift rejected Kelce's bracelet and the Kansas City Chiefs TE together.

In a recent podcast appearance, Jason Kelce ended up asking Travis to speak up about his new mustache and Taylor Swift.

Curious about the look, Jason asks:

"Have you found out what Taylor Swift thinks?"

Though Kelce doesn't speak about Swift for long, he remains confident of her opinion.

"We're not gonna bring up Taylor Swift in this episode, but something tells me she's gonna like it"

That being said, the two-time Super Bowl champion admits to having the mustache because of the Chiefs' coach, Andy Reid.

"I did the moustache because of my head coach Andy Reid. So that's where it started. And then every year I've just done it and I always just look at coach Reid and I just start brushing that thang".

Apparently, Kelce thinks he might look quite similar to the coach if he puts on a Hawaiin shirt himself.

"I always have fun with it".

Travis Kelce refused to answer Taylor Swift-related questions during training camp

Though Kelce did address the situation on his podcast, he previously shut down a question by NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano during training camp.

“I'm not going to talk about my personal life. I know what you writers want to hear and I'm not going to give you anything. And that's going to wrap it up here."

Following three straight wins during preseason, the defending champions and Kelce will begin their NFL regular season with a Week 1 clash against the Detroit Lions on September 7.

