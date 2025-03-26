Travis Kelce gets honest after Jayson Tatum drops bold question on Chiefs TE

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum asked Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce about his relationship with the entire team's roster. Tatum, a guest on Kelce's "New Heights" show this week, expressed his doubts about Kelce talking with everybody on the team given the difference between NBA and NFL rosters (15 players compared to 53).

"But do you know everybody on your team?" Tatum asked.

Travis Kelce said that while he doesn't have a close relationship with everybody, he tries to be amicable with every player he sees so they don't feel left out of the team, regardless of their role.

"Yeah, of course. I mean, there are — obviously — there are, like, a handful of guys, like, on the practice squads and everything, that come in and out per week," Kelce said. "Like, we'll have, like, a transition and a switch in and out every single week of, like, just development guys.

"But for the most part, I know everybody. If I don't know you, I'll go to you and say, 'What's up?' Like, you — you want to be able to at least, you know what I mean, keep it and make everybody feel like they're a part of it. You know what I mean?"

NFL teams make multiple changes almost every week of the season. Injuries and suspensions often make teams sign players from different organizations, promote assets from the practice squad or claim players off waivers.

The Kansas City Chiefs had to do this a lot after they lost multiple players, especially wide receivers, to injuries. After Rashee Rice, Kareem Hunt and others went down with injuries, they signed DeAndre Hopkins, reunited with Kareem Hunt and promoted special teamers from the practice squad at various points in the 2024 season.

Travis Kelce seemingly preparing for retirement after 2025 NFL offseason

Travis Kelce confirmed he would be back with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2025 season after weeks of rumors and speculation about his NFL future. Nevertheless, the star tight end is already preparing for that life with all his traveling with Taylor Swift, according to the Daily Mail:

"With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like. He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over."

Travis Kelce will run it back with the Chiefs next season after the Philadelphia Eagles dismantled them 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.

