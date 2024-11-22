Travis Kelce gets major update after burglary attempt at Kansas City home: Reports

Almost two months after Kansas City Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce's Leawood house was robbed in October, authorities have now recovered a stolen watch from Providence, Rhode Island. Interestingly, initially, only $20,000 in cash was stolen, and there was no mention of any watch.

As reported by ABC News, the burglars are part of an organized crime network. What's terrifying is these perpetrators target the high-profile athletes based on their schedule. In Travis Kelce's case, he was not at home on October 8 and was preparing to play against the New Orleans Saints for a Monday Night Football.

Moreover, as published by ABC News, these burglars get entry into the athletes' properties by posing as delivery drivers or maintenance workers. Once they get access, the burglars assess security systems, which help them execute their plan in no more than 15 minutes.

This is not the first time the Chiefs TE's personal safety has been at stake.

Travis Kelce has changed houses for safety reasons

In May 2024, Travis Kelce shared how he had been getting a large amount of mail after the address of his house was leaked.

“The one thing you don’t realize when somebody posts your house online, is that everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house. So, I literally stopped getting mail to my house,” said Kelce during New Heights podcast.

He continued:

“I had to literally tell the post office and everybody stop bringing stuff to my house … Anything sent to my house, send right back to the sender. So, anybody that’s just sending random s–t to my house, it’s not getting to me.”

Jason Kelce previously shared on NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal's "The Big Podcast with Shaq" that Travis’s rising fame has taken a toll on his personal safety. So much so that the three-time Super Bowl champion had to relocate from his Briarcliff West neighborhood house.

