Rob Gronkowski has a reputation for being the life of the party, while Travis Kelce seemingly built a reputation for working hard and talking smack. Almost in a Tom Brady-like attempt to soften his image, the tight end now has emerged as a party animal online. However, like No. 12's reputation makeover, fans are slow to warm up to this change.
Taking to Twitter, fans swarmed a short five-second clip of Kelce jumping around on stage at a concert-esque party. The tight end arguably was even dressed like No. 87 would at a party, wearing a cut-off jersey and backwards hat. Here's how fans called out the comparison:
Do Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs have a Super Bowl hangover brewing?
The most infamous spirit surrounding the New England Patriots was that work always came before celebrating, and celebrations were done in a diet-like mentality. Once the initial celebration was over, so was pretty much all fun linked to the event.
In other words, getting a win didn't mean they were done. Belichick became infamous for running with the motto of "no days off," but Andy Reid hasn't adopted such a line of thinking, at least publicly. One could argue that in not going public with his calls for work, he's definitely fallen behind Belichick in terms of strictness.
Meanwhile, Kelce might be getting a bit more distracted with partying and his New Heights podcast. Other factors are working against the team as well.
Travis Kelce's no spring chicken anymore. He'll turn 34 this season, meaning it'll take more effort than ever to maintain his current streak of seven consecutive 1000-yard seasons. Instead, one might be able to argue that he's less focused on the game than ever and at least has more reason than ever to do so.
Getting one Super Bowl ring can and has been written off as a fluke many times by fans. However, getting two such accomplishments puts such takes to sleep for most fans. Of course, it isn't just the two wins he's working with. He's reached the Super Bowl twice and the AFC Championship every year since Patrick Mahomes took over the starting role.
At this point, no one is writing the team off as a fluke, and only a few trolls willing to write a paragraph or more will attempt to take away what he has accomplished. Will the team enter 2023 with a satiated mindset?
