Travis Kelce and Gracie Hunt's fake dating meme leaves fans in splits - "Didn’t he try to get with Taylor Swift?"

Travis Kelce and Gracie Hunt are dating each other, as per a parody account.

It is common for parody accounts to spread misinformation about famous personalities. This time, it was the star tight end of the Chiefs and the heiress of the team who were shipped together.

As per the meme, the two are engaged and are expecting their first child together while making a move to Kelce's new home together.

Was Travis Kelce trying to pursue Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce shared his experience of being rejected by Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast. He revealed that he had made a friendship bracelet for her but was disappointed as she didn't interact with fans before or after her shows.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Expand Tweet

Travis also mentioned that he wanted to give Taylor a bracelet with his number on it, but she didn't want to meet him, taking it personally. Jason Kelce comically theorized that Taylor's rejection might be because she's a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and may not have gotten over their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She's a big Eagles fan. Maybe she just made something up and just didn't wanna talk to you."

In addition to his interest in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has also been linked to singer Megan Thee Stallion. ESPN host Clinton Yates mentioned that Travis has had cookout invites for a long time, hinting at a connection between him and Megan Thee Stallion. However, there has been no confirmation from Travis about this rumored relationship.