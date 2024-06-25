Travis Kelce highlights Kylie Kelce’s "don’t f–k with me" attitude post viral fan altercation in New Jersey

During Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce's trip to New Jersey in May, the couple found themselves in a heated argument with a fan. The video of the argument went viral and became the talk of the town.

In the viral clip, Kylie took a stand for her husband, and NFL fans were impressed with her confrontation. Travis Kelce, who appeared on the latest episode of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, talked about Kylie Kelce's toughness in reference to the New Jersey incident.

"Getting to know Kylie and her family and everything throughout the years has just been awesome because she even has that toughness of ‘don’t f–k with me.' And you saw that in that video of them just trying to have date night with their friends over at the shore," Travis said. (1:02:45)

"Where it’s a big family environment, everybody’s having a good time, every single day out there at the shore, and this lady just comes in trying to be entitled and telling Jason and Kylie you have to take a picture with my kid, you’re doing it now. It escalated into something it shouldn’t even have been," the Chiefs tight end added.

Travis noted how Jason Kelce and his wife are "the nicest people until you take it to that point." In the clip, Kylie could be seen standing word-for-word with the female fan, who appeared to be screaming at her and Jason.

After the incident went viral on the internet, the female fan, i.e., Andree Goldberg, apologized to Jason and Kylie. In her statement to PhillyMag, Andree Goldberg called the incident a "heated" moment. Expressing her apologies, Goldberg said:

"As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”

Kylie Kelce talks about handling fame as Jason Kelce's stardom grows

Kylie Kelce is among the well-known spouses of NFL players, and ever since her brother-in-law started dating Taylor Swift, fan attention over her has just skyrocketed.

With Jason's growing fame and additional attention coming in at her, things have changed for her, especially her parenting approach.

"I never imagined that Jason and I would be household names in Philadelphia or that strangers would know our kids' names. It has forced some conversations that I didn't think we would need to have," Kylie said via BusinessInsider.

In addition to Jason, there have been talks around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's marriage. When asked to shed some light on the same, Kylie deflected the topic.