“Travis Kelce was hitting on me”: Ex-Bumble exec reveals 'weird' encounter with Chiefs TE weeks before he started dating Taylor Swift 

Before Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, he apparently tried to flirt with an Australian woman. Former Bumble executive Michelle Battersby has now come forward with her story about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.“I was like: ‘Who is this guy? Why does he have an entourage? This guy’s a weirdo,’” she recalled in an interview with News Corp.According to Battersby, Kelce approached her.“He came up to me and was hitting on me. There’s only so long you can chat to a random dude who looks like he might be someone. Not knowing who he was, I was like: ‘Why does this white guy think he’s so swaggy?’ I just kind of palmed him off.”Michelle Battersby was at a concert with her boyfriend, rugby player Bill Meakes, when Travis Kelce came up and tried to flirt with her. She did not know who he was and did not think much of it.Months later, when Travis and Taylor Swift started dating, Michelle realized the guy she had brushed off was actually a huge NFL star.Michelle is a mother and is expecting a second child with Meakes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTravis had already tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet at her concert in July 2023. By September, she was watching his games, and by October, they were officially a couple.Now, cut to 2025, they are engaged. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2016, Travis Kelce dated Maya Benberry. She won his dating show &quot;Catching Kelce,&quot; but their relationship didn’t last long. They broke up a few months after the show ended.After that, Kelce was in a relationship with Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022. She is a sports reporter and an influencer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey were together on and off for five years before calling it quits.Travis Kelce admitted feeling &quot;giddy&quot; after getting engaged to Taylor SwiftIn Wednesday's episode of the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, Travis Kelce opened up about how excited he is to call Taylor Swift his fiancée.He says it’s been “really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”He even admits he still gets giddy saying the word “fiancée.”On August 26, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement via Instagram. The proposal took place in a private flower garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where Kelce got down on one knee and presented a custom-designed old mine brilliant cut diamond ring.