  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Travis Kelce was hitting on me”: Ex-Bumble exec reveals 'weird' encounter with Chiefs TE weeks before he started dating Taylor Swift 

“Travis Kelce was hitting on me”: Ex-Bumble exec reveals 'weird' encounter with Chiefs TE weeks before he started dating Taylor Swift 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 04, 2025 15:05 GMT
Ex-Bumble exec reveals
Ex-Bumble exec reveals 'weird' encounter with Chiefs TE weeks before he started dating Taylor Swift

Before Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, he apparently tried to flirt with an Australian woman. Former Bumble executive Michelle Battersby has now come forward with her story about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Ad
“I was like: ‘Who is this guy? Why does he have an entourage? This guy’s a weirdo,’” she recalled in an interview with News Corp.

According to Battersby, Kelce approached her.

“He came up to me and was hitting on me. There’s only so long you can chat to a random dude who looks like he might be someone. Not knowing who he was, I was like: ‘Why does this white guy think he’s so swaggy?’ I just kind of palmed him off.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Michelle Battersby was at a concert with her boyfriend, rugby player Bill Meakes, when Travis Kelce came up and tried to flirt with her. She did not know who he was and did not think much of it.

Months later, when Travis and Taylor Swift started dating, Michelle realized the guy she had brushed off was actually a huge NFL star.

Michelle is a mother and is expecting a second child with Meakes.

Ad
Ad

Travis had already tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet at her concert in July 2023. By September, she was watching his games, and by October, they were officially a couple.

Now, cut to 2025, they are engaged.

Ad

In 2016, Travis Kelce dated Maya Benberry. She won his dating show "Catching Kelce," but their relationship didn’t last long. They broke up a few months after the show ended.

After that, Kelce was in a relationship with Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022. She is a sports reporter and an influencer.

Ad

They were together on and off for five years before calling it quits.

Travis Kelce admitted feeling "giddy" after getting engaged to Taylor Swift

In Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce opened up about how excited he is to call Taylor Swift his fiancée.

He says it’s been “really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”
Ad

He even admits he still gets giddy saying the word “fiancée.”

youtube-cover

On August 26, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement via Instagram. The proposal took place in a private flower garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where Kelce got down on one knee and presented a custom-designed old mine brilliant cut diamond ring.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications