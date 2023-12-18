Travis Kelce injury update vs Patriots: How serious is Chiefs TE’s arm injury?

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had an eventful afternoon during their 27-17 win over the New England Patriots at Foxborough. Despite a few hiccups, the Chiefs took care of business and improved to 9-5 to take a two-game lead over the Denver Broncos in the race for the AFC West division title.

Kelce had a relatively quiet afternoon by his standard, finishing with only five catches for 28 yards. He also made an uncharacteristic mistake in the third quarter when the score was 14-10 in the Chiefs' favor.

On a 1st-and-10 play from the Patriots' 14-yard line, the veteran tight end managed to find a pocket of space in the endzone, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a dime to his favorite target.

But Kelce inexplicably dropped the pass. Watch the play below:

Despite Kelce's drop, the Chiefs remained in control of proceedings and eventually upped their lead to 27-10 in the fourth quarter. However, a Kadarius Toney bobble that led to an interception set the Patriots up with a short field, and the home team took advantage and cut the lead to 10, courtesy of a Kevin Harris touchdown run.

The Chiefs' woes deepened in the fourth quarter. On a 2nd-and-9 play, Kelce caught a short pass from Mahomes and sprinted to the first down marker. But while wrestling for yards with Patriots defenders, the veteran tight end landed heavily on his left elbow and remained on the floor.

Kelce was spotted holding his elbow and grimacing on the sideline, but he still finished the game.

Travis Kelce injury update: Andy Reid sheds light on TE's elbow injury

In the post-game press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Travis Kelce's elbow injury. He said:

"He got a little stinger in there and came out for a bit, but he went back in."

Kelce finishing the game and Reid's explanation suggests that the Chiefs tight end's left elbow injury is not severe. He'll likely be fit for Kansas City's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.

Kelce's presence on the field is crucial for the Chiefs' offense. He leads the team in catches (85) and receiving yards (928). While rookie Rashee Rice's emergence as the team's top wide receiver has helped ease the Chiefs' dependence on their veteran tight end, he remains the unit's most vital player, alongside Patrick Mahomes.