Travis Kelce launches praises for Taylor Swift's people-pleasing ability to 'break the ice'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrated on the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs won their third straight AFC Championship.

Hours before though, Swift had met with two of the behind-the-scenes members of the "New Heights" podcast in the stadium suite.

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Brandon Borders, who is the show's intern, was with another member of the show, and recalled Swift walking up to them and calling them by their name. Borders said he was shocked as it was the first time they had ever met and she was so friendly with them.

"We walked in the door, and — I'll give this away — she said our names immediately," Borders recalled. "It was like, ‘Oh my God. Brandon, Jake, finally!’ We were floored. We didn't see it coming.

"It was such a, just shook us immediately, knowing ours names and it just threw us. And we floated on over, continuing the conversation. So that a moment I replay in my head for a while."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then credited Taylor Swift for being a 'pro' at breaking the ice and making people feel comfortable from the start.

"She knows how to break the ice. She does. She's a pro at it.” (1:06:02)

Taylor Swift was seen sitting in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium along with her parents, Andrea and Scott, and brother, Austin. Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, was also in attendance as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their third straight AFC title.

Taylor Swift listens regularly to Travis Kelce's podcast

Fans of both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been waiting impatiently for the Grammy-winning singer to make a guest appearance on the "New Heights" podcast. The singer is yet to do so, but she is, apparently, a regular listener of the show.

While speaking with Jake and Brandon, the staffers of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce confirmed that Taylor Swift does indeed listen to every episode.

“She listens every week."-Kelce said of Swift.

Swift shows her support for Kelce in all his endeavors on and off the football field. Now, fans eagerly await her maiden appearance on the podcast. However, as of now, Kelce has a much bigger issue at hand – preparing for the Super Bowl.

