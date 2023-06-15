The comparison between Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski is inevitable.

However, there’s one thing the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would like to have that Gronkowski accomplished seven years ago.

Kelce said in a recent episode of New Heights:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, I wanna be on the Madden cover. I always thought that was cool. I thought it was pretty freaking dope when Rob Gronkowski kinda broke that barrier being the first tight end ever on the Madden cover."

"Thought that was pretty cool. Wouldn't mind following that guy's footsteps, if you know what I mean."

Gronkowski was already one of the best tight ends in the league when he became the cover of Madden 17. He helped resurrect the New England Patriots dynasty by becoming an unstoppable target for quarterback Tom Brady.

But since Madden versions came out a year earlier, Rob Gronkowski suffered the so-called Madden Curse. Various injuries limited him to eight regular season games, finishing with 540 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the Patriots won that season’s Super Bowl by overcoming a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce complained about his image and likeness in Madden 24’s official trailer.

The older Kelce said:

"We did make the video! Both of us. That was nice of them. Although, they did make me shorter than DeVonta Smith and skinnier. DeVonta Smith looks like Megatron, and I look like an Oompa Loompa."

Travis Kelce may end up with more achievements than Rob Gronkowski

Only time will tell if Travis Kelce will also be featured on the Madden cover. But he has defeated Rob Gronkowski in some aspects.

For instance, Kelce has seven All-Pro selections (four First Team), while Gronkowski has four. Also, Kelce has eight Pro Bowl selections, while Gronkowski has five. The former Cincinnati standout has more 1,000-yard seasons (7) than “Gronk” (4).

However, Rob Gronkowski has four Super Bowl titles, while Kelce has two, including their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Gronkowski had also led the league in receiving touchdowns once when he had 17 in 2011. It’s also the record for most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in a season. Conversely, Travis Kelce’s career-high is 12, set last year.

But choosing a better player between the two is challenging because they represent different facets of a tight end’s game. Gronkowski is more adept at blocking than Kelce.

Meanwhile, Kelce is a wide receiver disguised as a tight end. No wonder Patrick Mahomes still completes passes to him, even if the defense knows he is a threat.

But no matter how Travis Kelce will end his career, he will follow Rob Gronkowski to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Poll : 0 votes