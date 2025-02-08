Travis Kelce makes feelings clear on Myles Garrett requesting release from $5,150,000,000 franchise

Travis Kelce, a Cleveland Heights native, shared his thoughts on Myles Garrett's surprising trade request from the Cleveland Browns, the team he's played for eight years. The Browns selected the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the No. 1 overall pick, instantly becoming a fan favorite.

After finishing one of the worst Browns seasons (3-14) in recent memory since the 0-16 campaign in 2017, Garrett decided it was time to call it with his team and try to find a new challenge elsewhere. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared Kelce's words regarding this situation.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Obviously, every team in the National Football League would be accepting of a guy like Myles Garrett." Kelce said. "Just a pro’s pro, a standup guy, he’s in the community. As I told him, I appreciated him for everything he’s done for the Cleveland community before he mentioned that he wanted a trade or he wanted to get out of there."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I just have so much love for him. He’s such a good guy. And on top of that, I think Cleveland deserves to have a product that they can be really excited for. That’s a diehard sports town. It’s fiending for an opportunity to go crazy for football," Kelce said.

Myles Garrett said in a statement that he was happy for all the things he lived in Cleveland, but his goal was always to win a Super Bowl regardless of which teams offered him the best chance to do so.

Kareem Hunt discusses Myles Garrett trade request ahead of Super Bowl LIX

In addition to Kelce, Kareem Hunt — another Cleveland native who played with Myles Garrett on the Browns from 2019 to 2023 — shared his thoughts on this situation. He said he was shocked to learn that Garrett wanted out, given how much he appreciates Cleveland.

“I was shocked because I know how much love he has for Cleveland and the community and everything out there,” Hunt said. “He’s done such a great job since entering the NFL and did nothing but give them his all.”

The Cleveland Browns - worth $5.15 billion per Forbes - have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Experts say they could use this pick to pair Garrett with another electrifying pass rusher or land him as his replacement.

In eight years with the AFC North franchise, Myles Garrett played 117 games, recording 102.5 sacks, 250 solo tackles and 20 forced fumbles. He is still a menace to opposing quarterbacks and plenty of teams should be ready to acquire his services this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.