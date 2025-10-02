Travis Kelce makes his feelings known on Chris Jones’ last-minute arrival for Chiefs vs Ravens after attending a funeral

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce heaped praise on his teammate Chris Jones for his dedication to the game. During the 27-20 victory over the Ravens last week, the veteran defensive tackle arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for the game hours after attending the funeral of his aunt in Mississippi.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce had the utmost respect for Chris Jones for playing the game while dealing with the loss of a loved one. The three-time Super Bowl champion also showcased his support for the veteran defensive player as he deals with his personal loss.

"For him to have that funeral that day we would have, we would have found a way to hold it down without him, and would have played for him if he wasn't there," Kelce said. (14:40). "But it just shows you know this, what this game is.

"And it then, like he said, it best, it's an escape. Man, it's an escape from reality, and in those Sundays. Man, sometimes it's just a, it's, it's something that you need to get your mind off of the reality of things. Man, we love Chris, and our hearts are with his family and everybody back in Mississippi. Man, but superstar player, superstar human."

Jones played a crucial role during the Chiefs' victory against the Ravens. He had one total tackle and two quarterback hits, including a key tackle on Derrick Henry in the fourth quarter.

Travis Kelce opens up about his heated sideline exchange with Chiefs HC Andy Reid in Week 3

During their Week 3 victory over the Giants, Kelce found himself in a heated tussle with Andy Reid on the sidelines.

During the first half, the tight end and Reid shoulder bumped each other on the sidelines before a fiery exchange of words. Travis Kelce came forward to address that situation on Friday.

"I love that guy," Kelce said. "There's nothing outside of this building that's going to make me feel any different way. We know exactly each other's intention. I think that Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best, and I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level that game."

So far, Travis Kelce has played in all four games, recording 182 yards and one touchdown receiving. They next take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday at EverBank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL+ at 8:15 p.m. ET.

