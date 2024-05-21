  • NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce
  • Travis Kelce names his favorite for the much-anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing bout

Travis Kelce names his favorite for the much-anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing bout

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 21, 2024 17:59 GMT
Travis Kelce picks a side in Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
Travis Kelce picks a side in Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Travis Kelce named his pick to win the highly anticipated boxing bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The bout is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20.

The three-time Super Bowl winner was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft. Kelce has shown appreciation for combat sports on previous occasions. However, when asked about his call for the victor in this exhibition boxing match, Kelce sided with YouTuber turned influencer boxer Jake Paul.

Kelce was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, while Paul hails from Cleveland. And this home-town advantage is the reason Kelce sides with Paul. At the second Kelce Jam, the nine-time Pro Bowler was asked by MMA/Boxing journalist Schmo to tell his favorite for the fight.

“Man taking the Cleveland kid even though Mike is golly, I feel silly saying that, but I'll take Jake with the youth,” Kelce said.

The age difference has been a controversial issue in this fight. Paul is 27 while Tyson is 57. Travis Kelce also points out the same. However, he is not counting out the former world heavyweight champion.

“Woo hoo hoo! I have never seen Mike get knocked out”, said Kelce on the prospect of whether Paul will be able to KO Tyson.

The bout will take place in the home of the Dallas Cowboys and the expectations are that it will be a sold-out show.

Travis Kelce has fights of his own

Though the NFL superstar is not slated to step inside a ring anytime soon, his fight will be on the gridiron, a battle to etch his and the Chiefs’ names in the history books as the first-ever franchise to win the Super Bowl three consecutively.

“The goal is always to get three. And how about it? We get a chance to do it three times in a row,” Kelce said to the media.

Only time will tell if Kelce can win this fight against fate and become a member of an illustrious three-peat club.

