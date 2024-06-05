Travis Kelce opens up about Secret Service's "taser" warning to Chiefs star while approaching Joe Biden's podium

Travis Kelce solidified his stardom during the Kansas City Chiefs’ visit to the White House. President Biden surprised everyone when he invited the tight end to the podium to speak. Now Kelce goes behind the scenes to let the fans know the truth about the taser that he shared on the podium.

“My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again,” Kelce said on the podium. “Uh, I'm not going to lie, President Biden. They told me if I came up here I'd get tased, so I'm going to go back to my spot.”

On the latest edition of his podcast ‘New Heights,’ the Chiefs' man detailed to his brother the warnings he had received from the secret service upon his entrance. Kelce said:

“And when I walked in, we had about four or five, the Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, ‘You know, if you go up to that podium, we're authorized to tase you.’ Yeah!"

“‘So just when you think you're being slick, it is actually an order for us to tase you.’” [00:32:02 – 00:32:28]

Travis Kelce shared that this was the reason for him being nervous while on the podium with President Joe Biden.

What happened the last time Travis Kelce visited the White House?

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in the last five years, hence Travis Kelce has made a habit of going to the White House to celebrate the team’s win. However, he also has a habit of mishaps there as well. Last year, Kelce went with an expired ID and caused a lot of chaos among the Secret Service members.

“I made sure because of what happened last time and how embarrassed I was for going to the White House with an expired ID."

"I made sure that I brought my passport this time so that it showed that I was a citizen in Missouri,” Kelce said on the podcast. [00:31:41 – 00:31:55]

If the Chiefs go on to get the historic three-peat this season, Travis Kelce will try his best on his next visit to not get on the bad side of the Secret Service in the White House.