Travis Kelce passionately advocates for Kareem Hunt’s return ahead of Chiefs RB’s free agency decision

Kareem Hunt's return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 had a positive impact on the team and it's something that didn't go unnoticed.. On Wednesday Travis Kelce announced that he would be coming back and wants to see the running back and former Pro Bowler return to the team as well.

Ad

On his podcast “New Heights” with brother Jason, Travis said he wants the 29-year-old to experience the thrill of winning the Lombardi Trophy and wants him to return to the franchise.

"Hopefully, get my guy, Kareem hunt back. I fu**ing love that guy. I want to win one for that guy so bad," Travis said (12:29).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hunt signed a one-year contract to return to KC in September 2024 after Isiah Pacheco was injured in their Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He’ll become a free agent on March 12.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hunt was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, rushing for a career-high 1,327 that season and making the Pro Bowl for the first and only time in his career to date.

He spent two seasons in KC before being released in 2018 after a video surfaced of him pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her. Authorities chose not to pursue criminal charges in the matter after the woman stopped cooperating with authorities. Hunt went on to join the Cleveland Browns, playing five seasons for them out of the backfield.

Ad

When the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl this year, Travis Kelce paid tribute to Hunt, who was going to experience the big game for the first time. Kelce told the Daily Mail:

"That’s my family right there, man; I love that guy to death. I’ve been his biggest advocate since all of that happened to try and get him back here, and I tell you what, man, I’m getting choked up just thinking about it," Kelce said.

Ad

Kareem Hunt's impact on the Chiefs

Kareem Hunt may have come into the Chiefs fold late last season but he made a strong impression. He looked determined to redeem himself after how he exited KC years ago, rushing for 728 yards on 200 attempts. His rushing totals in 2024 were his best in the NFL since the 2020 campaign with the Cleveland Browns (841).

Hunt didn't just have a great regular season though, he made some big plays in their run to the Super Bowl, scoring a touchdown in the Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game.

Ad

"To come into an offense -- I know it's an offense he'd been in, but an offense he hadn't played in years -- and to be able to run the football hard, get well-earned yards and catch the ball out of the backfield, it was good to see," Patrick Mahomes said of Hunt in October.

Hunt's base pay last season was more than $1 million, according to Spotrac. The fact that the two most important players on the offense (Kelce and Mahomes) are praising him may be enough to persuade the front management to bring him back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.