“The NFL hasn’t seen anything like Patrick Mahomes. He’s the Houdini of our era” – Travis Kelce awestruck by QB as Chiefs wreak havoc against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers

Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent - a phrase that seems to be thrown around a lot with younger quarterbacks in the NFL. As for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, he defines that phrase to a tee. Even three-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce recognizes the quarterback's talent. After the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, Kelce gave high praise to Mahomes:

"The NFL hasn't seen anything like Pat Mahomes. I promise you that. And you saw it today. He's the Houdini of our era."

The signal-caller went 23 of 37 for 249 yards passing with three touchdowns and an interception in the win. Throughout the game, he made some Houdini-like passes such as this touchdown pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the second quarter.

If that touchdown pass wasn't enough to sell you, here's a play where he sells the pass as tight end Noah Gray scores on a one-yard touchdown run:

The former Texas Tech quarterback got a bit of revenge here as he and the Chiefs were defeated by the Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl 55. It was a performance the 2018 NFL MVP would like to forget. He threw for 270 yards with two interceptions and was sacked three times.

On top of the latest win, the 27-year-old made a bit of history as well.

Mahomes becomes fastest player to reach historic milestone

Mahomes entered the clash 152 yards short of 20,000 career passing yards, but took care of that early on in the game. He eclipsed the 20,000 milestone in his 67th career regular season game. It made him the fastest player ever to reach the mark.

The previous record-holder was Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who hit 20,000 passing yards in his 71st career regular season game. Thus far in the 2022-23 season, Mahomes is sixth in the NFL in passing yards and currently third all-time in Chiefs history in passing yards. He trails Trent Green and the late Hall of Famer Len Dawson.

Let's see if the All-Pro quarterback can pass Green this season, whom he trails by almost 1,400. Given that the Chiefs love to pass the ball, it seems he'll pass Green with ease. He'll look to continue his quest in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

