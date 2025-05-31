Travis Kelce pledges loyalty to Arrowhead Stadium after Clark Hunt's dome plans for Chiefs

There's a lot of buzz in Kansas, as Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt, wants to make major changes to the team's iconic stadium, but Travis Kelce is seemingly not in favor of it. Hunt wants to build a dome, as he believes it will be a major asset for the city and help them host major events. However, many, including Kelce, are against the idea of changing the iconic Arrowhead Stadium.

Clark Hunt has big ambitions for the franchise. He believes building a dome would allow the Chiefs to host Super Bowl games. While making such a change could prove very successful off the field, Chiefs' star WR Travis Kelce has pledged his loyalty to the stadium but admitted that it's up to what fans want at the end of the day.

“Arrowhead is home for me. It’s a part of my heart, playing in that stadium. But the fans want what the fans want. We play for them. I think it’s up to them,” said Kelce (via the Chiefs' post on X).

Check out the post below:

Travis Kelce's loyalty to the Chiefs is unmatched

The three-time Super Bowl-winning TE has only played for one team in the NFL. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 NFL draft, and it seems like Travis Kelce will retire in Kansas as well.

At the age of 35, the TE is nearing the twilight of his football career. In 2022, the star hinted at the possible destination of his retirement.

"I don't plan on playing anywhere else, brother," Kelce said. "I hope the Chiefs have that in mind, too."

He added:

“It's just another reason why I love being here, man. I've done everything I can to do things the right way on the field and in the community. And I'm going to continue to do that.”

With everything going on in Kansas at the moment, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

