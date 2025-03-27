Travis Kelce reveals one lesson from NFL icons Tony Gonzalez and Shannon Sharpe that keeps him in top shape

Travis Kelce has been one of the top tight ends in the NFL for well over a decade. The seven-time All-Pro has carved out a Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy career, as he has been an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs' recent dynasty.

He recently shared the one lesson he has learned from Hall of Fame tight ends Tony Gonzalez and Shannon Sharpe. Speaking to guest Jayson Tatum and his brother, Jason Kelce, on their "New Heights" podcast, Travis stated:

"You keep having those conversations with the guys that are out of the league that you know, I mean, are later in their career because I'm still learning from guys. I'm taking s**t that my brothers told me... No, but I still take notes from a guy like Tony Gonzalez or a guy like Unc, Shannon Sharpe."

Travis continued:

"I'll hear what these guys, you know, say they did towards the end of their careers that helped them get the best out of their body, week in, week out. And it's like it's just a nonstop, like, cycle of trying to better yourself.

"And I can see it right now, the way Al Horford plays the game, his alertness, his attention to detail. He's always in the right spot, always ready for the moment. I can see that definitely being somebody you can look up to or at least take notes from."

Check out Travis Kelce's comments on learning from Tony Gonzalez and Shannon Sharpe below (starting at the 52:20 mark):

Kelce has continued to produce at a high level as he enters the latter stages of his career. The 10-time Pro Bowler teased retirement earlier this offseason; however, he ultimately decided to return to the Chiefs for a 13th season.

Gonzalez and Sharpe were both able to maintain a high level of play throughout their lengthy NFL careers, which lasted 17 and 14 seasons, respectively. Gonzalez earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his final four seasons, including first-team All-Pro honors in his second-to-last year.

Travis Kelce shares what he enjoys about the tight end position

Travis Kelce has established himself as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He recently shared what he enjoys about playing the position. Speaking on New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs star stated:

"Once I moved to tight end - obviously, my skill set was more suited for that - but I had more fun catching the ball and, like, kind of enjoying those moments where I could be physical. I could - I could kind of, like, hit a guy, because you don’t get to just walk down the street and blindside a guy, right? You get to have fun ass**lting somebody."

Check out Travis Kelce's comments on the adrenaline rush of playing football below (starting at the 36:20 mark):

Kelce noted that violence is encouraged in football. He added that he doesn't feel pain during games but experiences discomfort afterward, while feeling the wear and tear in the offseason.

