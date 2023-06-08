The video of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's attempt to speak at the White House on the annual visit made by reigning Super Bowl champions has been seen my millions by now.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stopped Kelce at the podium before he could say anything. And for some, it was a good move to stop Kelce. For others, they wanted to hear what he was going to say.

Well now, we know what Kelce was going to say if he got the chance. On "The New Heights" podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce revealed what he was going to say:

“Obviously the president at the podium, it's iconic right? And how he usually addresses the nation to 'my fellow Americans.' That’s all I wanted to say, dude. That’s it. I just wanted to go up there. I shouldn’t have started off with ‘I’ve always wanted to do this.’ I was in over my head man.”

So,there we have it. All Travis Kelce wanted to say was "my fellow Americans," and for some that is a little tame considering what we have heard from Kelce on a microphone before.

Travis Kelce aiming for another crack at the White House podium?

President Biden welcomes the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the White House.

For Kelce to get another shot at speaking at the White House podium, Kansas City will need to win the Super Bowl again. That is surely within their reach as long as Mahomes and Kelce stay together.

The Chiefs' bid to win back-to-back Super Bowls will be tough to accomplish given how not only the AFC West has strengthened, but how much the AFC has as well.

With a star-studded roster and a quarterback who some believe is head and shoulders above anyone else in football, the Chiefs will be one of the favorites heading into Week 1 of the new NFL season.

If Kansas City can become the first team since the 2004 and 2005 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls, we want Travis Kelce to be able to get his few seconds in the sun.

