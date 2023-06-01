"I'm gonna get f**king shot" - Travis Kelce reveals hilarious plan for Chiefs’ White House visit

When the Super Bowl matchup was set, either Jason Kelce or Travis Kelce was always assured of going to the White House. With the Kansas City Chiefs' comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles, it was Travis who secured his second career visit.

With that in mind, Kelce is looking forward to the trip. On their New Heights podcast, the brothers chatted about a variety of things. Despite the sore spot for Jason having missed the chance, they were happy to talk about the upcoming visit for Travis.

In fact, they got to discussing Travis' wild plan for the visit:

Travis: “I wanna see the… desk.” Jason: “Trav, please, while you're at the White House, please do not National Treasure the White House. Please do not go...” Travis: “I’m gonna get f*****g shot." Jason: "Travis lifting rugs up, looking behind paintings. 'Sir, we've told you, please do not touch anything on the walls for the last time.' Spraying lemon juice on the paintings, looking for hidden messages."

It's clear that Travis is a big fan of the film National Treasure starring Nicolas Cage. The movie involves Cage's character solving clues and searching for artifacts hidden within the White House and even on the Declaration of Independance to find treasure.

It spawned a ton of conspiracy theories, and it looks as if the All-Pro tight end would like to find out if there's any truth to them. Being that this is his second visit, he can let loose and do a little bit of investigating.

Can Travis Kelce earn another White House trip?

The White House is reserved for teams that win their championships, which is why Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are headed there. Can they secure a second consecutive trip?

Can Travis Kelce repeat as Super Bowl winner?

Repeating is a difficult task, but it's never impossible with Patrick Mahomes. Despite a lot of things not working in their favor, the Chiefs are favorites to win again on most betting sites.

They're followed closely by Jason's Eagles, the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

