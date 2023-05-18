Philadelphia Eagles' star Jason Kelce and his brother Travis Kelce discussed what it meant to the former to be in New England on the date that the Patriots will send Tom Brady off. It led to an unhinged comment from the center.

Here's how the wild exchange went on the New Heights podcast:

Travis Kelce: "New England on Tom Brady Day. How about that? Yeah, how about that?" Jason Kelce: "They're going to retire. They're going to retire the goat in front of all of us." Travis: "The legend himself." Jason: "Going to take him out to pasture." Travis: "Oh, chill out, man. Hey, that was uncalled for." Jason: "No man. I mean, honestly, I'm kind of excited about it."

The Patriots recently announced that they would be hosting the former NFL MVP after his official retirement at their home opener in front of all their fans.

It was later revealed at the NFL schedule release that that would be Week 1 against the defending NFC Champions, which means Kelce, Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles will be there to witness it.

It will be an emotional day, but it figures to be one that even the Patriots enemies will remember.

Breaking down Eagles' strength of schedule

Despite finishing first in the NFC East and first in the NFC, thus getting a first-place schedule in 2023, the Eagles' schedule is not all that challenging. In fact, via Strength of Schedule, their schedule is middle of the road.

According to Sharp Sports Analysis, they have the 13th easiest schedule, which is not bad for the defending NFC champion team. Their projections see them winning about 10.

How will the Eagles do this year?

Conversely, our projections believe, based on their schedule, that they will win 11. Either way, it does appear as if a step down from last year's record is in order. It's hard to recapture the magic a second year in a row, so some return to the mean is expected.

Notable teams with harder schedules than the Eagles include the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens.

