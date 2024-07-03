  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce's brainstorm that led to Chiefs TE's surprise Taylor Swift concert cameo

Travis Kelce's brainstorm that led to Chiefs TE's surprise Taylor Swift concert cameo

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jul 03, 2024 14:17 GMT
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce's brainstorm that led to Chiefs TE's surprise Taylor Swift concert cameo (Image Source: Travis Kelce/Instagram and Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Travis Kelce's on-stage cameo in London was a memorable highlight of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. It brought an unexpected and surprising element to the June 23rd show that no one saw coming.

In the latest episode of "New Heights Podcast," Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce recalled their London trip once again, but this time, the Kelce brothers went into more detail. The idea behind Kelce's on-stage cameo-for example. When Jason asked the Chief's tight end about his Eras Tour debut, he explained:

"I initially mentioned it to Tay. I was like, ‘how funny would it be? If I just like rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989... that era. She started laughing she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for like doing something like that?’" [Timestamp: 49:25]
"And I was just like, ‘I would love to do that. I've seen the show enough might as well put me to work here,'" Kelce added. "And sure enough, she found the perfect, perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or like one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option."

Dave Portnoy predicts Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement

When it comes to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, their engagement is one of the most talked-about topics among Swifties. Now that they have been dating for almost a year, fans are wondering when the two are planning to exchange rings.

In a podcast episode with "PageSix," Dave Portnoy made predictions on Kelce and Swift's engagement. According to Portnoy:

"It's got to be coming soon. It seems like it's ramping up. I would say within six months. It feels like that."

Following this, he mentioned the strong bond the couple has and the wide speculation among fans that the two are secretly married, which Portnoy denied.

Edited by Garima
