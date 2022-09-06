Travis Kelce's ex-GF claims she is suffering from separation anxiety after Chiefs star took away their dogs

Travis Kelce is well-known for taking away his opponents' joy on the field. Through his smack-talk and high level of production, the tight end has proven to be a nightmare for those who oppose him. However, he is being accused of taking away someone's joy off the field.

Kelce and Kayla Nicole broke up a few months ago. Kayla Nicole has said the tight end took their dogs with him when he left the relationship. Taking to Twitter, Nicole revealed that the loss of her dogs gave her separation anxiety. She compared her feelings to those of a man featured in a Netflix special. Here's how she put it:

"A man fell in love with an octopus and made a Netflix special out of it. So please stop acting confused when I have separation anxiety from my dog children. TYSM."

Allegedly, the tight end made Kayla Nicole pay half of the bills, and he never gave her more than $100, according to The Sun. The couple split earlier this year for unknown reasons after dating off and on for five years.

Travis Kelce's career

Kansas City Tight End at NFL Pro Bowl

In 2013, Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round at 63rd overall. He essentially sat out the entire season, seeing action in just one game. In 2014, the tight end made his true debut. By the end of his first starting season, he was a leading receiving option for the team, earning 862 yards and five touchdowns.

Twenty-fifteen would be the last time Kelce finished with less than 1,000 yards in a season. From 2016 through 2021, the tight end's worst season would be in 2017 when he earned 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, his best season came in 2020, when he earned 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Since 2016, the tight end has fallen into a pattern of alternating between higher and lower seasons in terms of production. For example, in 2016, he earned 1,125 yards. In 2017, he earned 1,038 yards. However, in 2018, he earned 1,336 yards, and in 2019, he earned 1,229 yards.

In 2020, he earned 1,416 yards, while in 2021, he earned 1,125 yards.

Will 2022 see a greater level of production than in 2021? During a team-wide decline with the loss of Tyreek Hill and the first failure to reach the Super Bowl since 2018, the team is under a lot of pressure to reverse the trend.

Edited by Windy Goodloe