Travis Kelce's ex-gf Kayla Nicole drops 1-word reaction to Angel Reese winning Unrivaled's DPOY award

Kayla Nicole has remained a prominent public figure even well after her breakup with her former boyfriend Travis Kelce. She posts social media featuring both herself and others, and Saturday provided another instance of the same.

Ad

Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky's star guard, was named the Defensive Player of the Year by Unrivaled, a women's professional 3x3 league founded in 2023 and now in its first season of play. Kayla, the influencer, wrote on an Instagram Story:

"TOUGH."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kayla Nicole reacts to Angel Reese winning Unrivaled's Defensive Player of the Year Award

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kayla Nicole's most recent achevement is winning Season 3 of the reality series Special Forces.

Speaking to Decider's Sam Nungesser last month, Nicole revealed that she had requested that the producers not mention Kelce, explaining her shock when they showed an article about his relationship with Taylor Swift (2:15):

Ad

Trending

"Completely stunned, especially because before you go into things like this - I know a little better now, and my manager and I, we talk to production, and we're like, 'There's not gonna be any mention of things.' So when that was on the screen, I was completely floored, like, my mouth was literally like this (demonstrated hanging jaw)."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after signing Zach Wilson in free agency