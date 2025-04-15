Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole drops 4-word reaction on Hailey Van Lith's dazzling black outfit for 2025 WNBA draft

Kayla Nicole might have dated Travis Kelce but she was looking at another potential sporting superstar in Hailey Van Lith as the 2025 WNBA draft rolled around. With the league getting added exposure in recent times, many were following along to who was selected and when.
However, Kayla Nicole was impressed by Hailey Van Lith even before the TCU player was selected 11th overall by Chicago Sky in the first round. Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend was thrilled with the outfit the rookie was wearing to the 2025 WNBA draft.
It was a full-sleeve black one-piece dress and she complemented it with a black clutch bag. Kayla Nicole posted a video of Hailey Van Lith rocking that outfit while giving an interview to GQ on her Instagram story with a straightforward comment. She wrote underneath,
"Very simple. Very gorg."
Kayla Nicole praises other 2025 WNBA Draft players along with Hailey Van Lith
Kayla Nicole was keeping a keen eye on the 2025 WNBA Draft and especially how they presented themselves to the media. Kiki Iriafen was the first one whose video she posted on her Instagram story, writing,
"best dressed princess... Repping her Nigerian heritage and looks absolutely breathtaking!"
She followed that up with a video of a USC product, who was taken fourth overall by the Washington Mystics, posing with a crown on her head complementing the floor-length golden gown that she was wearing.
Kayla Nicole also posted a video of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd posing together on the orange carpet with four heart-eyed emojis to go with it. The pair of UConn prospects complemented each other in ash and black dresses respectively.
The 2025 WNBA Draft's pull on Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend was clear to see. In that regard, she has a lot in common with his current partner. Superstar singer Taylor Swift was spotted last year at Chiefs' games with WNBA's biggest draw, Caitlin Clark, as her boyfriend helped Kansas City reach their third straight Super Bowl, even though they eventually fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.
While the WNBA's profile has yet to rise to the same levels as the NBA or the NFL, Kayla Nicole's many posts were proof that the interest in the league has grown in recent years.
