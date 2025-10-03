  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce's ex-GF, Kayla Nicole, makes rare appearance at NFL game while linking up with Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk for 49ers-Rams TNF

Travis Kelce's ex-GF, Kayla Nicole, makes rare appearance at NFL game while linking up with Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk for 49ers-Rams TNF

By Nishant
Published Oct 03, 2025 17:44 GMT
11th Annual NFL Honors - Source: Getty
11th Annual NFL Honors - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, joined several San Francisco 49ers wives and girlfriends in a luxury suite at SoFi Stadium during the 49ers’ overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday..

Ad

In an Instagram reel shared by Katie Austin, the model and influencer, who dated Travis Kelce for five years before their 2022 split, was seen dancing to Metro Boomin’s "Take Me Thru Dere," with Claire Kittle, George Kittle's wife, and Kristin Juszczyk, Kyle Juszczyk's wife.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kayla commented on the reel.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"My brain at 4am *girlthrowdatwhaminnacircle*," she wrote.
Kayla Nicole&#039;s comment on Katie Austin&#039;s Instagram reel
Kayla Nicole's comment on Katie Austin's Instagram reel

The group also included Sarah Taylor, Sierra Pearson, Bachelor star Kelsey Anderson and Sports Illustrated model Katie Austin.

Ad

Nicole has been friends with Claire Kittle for years. In January 2024, she joined her on trips. Claire also struck up a friendship with Taylor Swift during events like Tight End University in Nashville. Swift performed “Shake It Off” there in a surprise appearance, with George Kittle joining her onstage.

Nicole has spoken publicly about the emotional impact of her breakup with Kelce and the intense scrutiny from Swift’s fanbase, describing it as “the perfect storm to make you want to disappear from the world entirely.”

Ad

Taylor Swift reveals how Travis Kelce pulled off a perfect proposal

Taylor Swift opened up about Travis Kelce’s proposal during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

“He really crushed it in surprising me,” Swift said. “While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out–10 out of 10."
Ad

Swift, who announced her engagement on Aug. 26, wore a black bejeweled mini dress and her engagement ring during the interview. When asked about her wedding plans, she replied:

“You’ll know,” explaining that her focus is currently on her The Life of a Showgirl album.

She discussed the album’s creative process.

“I was physically exhausted—sick and worn down—so to spark me up, I had the album as a secret passion project behind the scenes," she said.
Ad

Swift also revealed that “Opalite” is both Kelce and her father Scott’s favorite song.

“Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms,” she explained.

Taylor Swift's 12th album is out now.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications