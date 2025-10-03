Travis Kelce's ex-GF, Kayla Nicole, makes rare appearance at NFL game while linking up with Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk for 49ers-Rams TNF

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, joined several San Francisco 49ers wives and girlfriends in a luxury suite at SoFi Stadium during the 49ers’ overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday..In an Instagram reel shared by Katie Austin, the model and influencer, who dated Travis Kelce for five years before their 2022 split, was seen dancing to Metro Boomin’s &quot;Take Me Thru Dere,&quot; with Claire Kittle, George Kittle's wife, and Kristin Juszczyk, Kyle Juszczyk's wife. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKayla commented on the reel.&quot;My brain at 4am *girlthrowdatwhaminnacircle*,&quot; she wrote.Kayla Nicole's comment on Katie Austin's Instagram reelThe group also included Sarah Taylor, Sierra Pearson, Bachelor star Kelsey Anderson and Sports Illustrated model Katie Austin.Nicole has been friends with Claire Kittle for years. In January 2024, she joined her on trips. Claire also struck up a friendship with Taylor Swift during events like Tight End University in Nashville. Swift performed “Shake It Off” there in a surprise appearance, with George Kittle joining her onstage.Nicole has spoken publicly about the emotional impact of her breakup with Kelce and the intense scrutiny from Swift’s fanbase, describing it as “the perfect storm to make you want to disappear from the world entirely.”Taylor Swift reveals how Travis Kelce pulled off a perfect proposalTaylor Swift opened up about Travis Kelce’s proposal during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.“He really crushed it in surprising me,” Swift said. “While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out–10 out of 10.&quot;Swift, who announced her engagement on Aug. 26, wore a black bejeweled mini dress and her engagement ring during the interview. When asked about her wedding plans, she replied:“You’ll know,” explaining that her focus is currently on her The Life of a Showgirl album.She discussed the album’s creative process.“I was physically exhausted—sick and worn down—so to spark me up, I had the album as a secret passion project behind the scenes,&quot; she said.Swift also revealed that “Opalite” is both Kelce and her father Scott’s favorite song.“Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms,” she explained.Taylor Swift's 12th album is out now.