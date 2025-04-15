Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole sends a 1-word message to Sarah Ashlee Barker getting drafted by LA Sparks

Kayla Nicole kept tabs on Monday's WNBA Draft, and she found a move that she liked very much. With the ninth overall pick, the Los Angeles Sparks drafted Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker, and the former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated it.
Reposting a post from the LA Sparks on her Instagram story on Monday, Nicole wrote:
"LA"
Kayla Nicole was not the only NFL personality to react to the draft. Two picks later, the Chicago Sky drafted another guard in Hailey Van Lith, reuniting her with former LSU teammate Angel Reese.
That led to a reaction from Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who liked Bleacher Report's Instagram post on the development:
Kayla Nicole vows to stop dating in public after Travis Kelce saga
As Kayla Nicole has said multiple times in the past, her relationship with Travis Kelce was not the best experience, as she faced much hatred and rumor-mongering from fans online. The experience has taught Nicole an important lesson in keeping her romantic life away from the public eye.
On Thursday's premiere of her new podcast, 'The Pre-Game,' the social media influencer was asked by a listener if her experience changed the way she approaches dating now.
“I am like John Cena now with men — you don’t see me,” she said. "You don't see me with a man, and you won’t ever see me with a man until I’m married with kids.”
She then explained that she wanted to be sure that her new partner would be in it for the long term before revealing him to the outside.
“Sometimes when you’re a little too open and transparent, you open yourself up to a world of opinion, of entitlement, people want answers," Nicole explained. "People think that you owe them an explanation about every single thing in your relationship. I just want to be able to love without the pressure.”
“I am out here hiding, dating and hiding, OK. I am the queen of a private room, in a back room, in a corner closet and I have no shame in it. ... And honestly, to each is own. But for me, I feel like it’s working right now and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Nicole and Kelce dated from 2017 to 2022. Around a year after they broke up, he began dating Taylor Swift.
