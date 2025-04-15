Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole sends a 1-word message to Sarah Ashlee Barker getting drafted by LA Sparks

Kayla Nicole kept tabs on Monday's WNBA Draft, and she found a move that she liked very much. With the ninth overall pick, the Los Angeles Sparks drafted Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker, and the former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated it.

Ad

Reposting a post from the LA Sparks on her Instagram story on Monday, Nicole wrote:

"LA"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kayla Nicole reacts to Sarah Ashlee Barker joining LA Sparks (Credit: Instagram/@iamkaylanicole)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kayla Nicole was not the only NFL personality to react to the draft. Two picks later, the Chicago Sky drafted another guard in Hailey Van Lith, reuniting her with former LSU teammate Angel Reese.

Ad

Trending

That led to a reaction from Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who liked Bleacher Report's Instagram post on the development:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kayla Nicole vows to stop dating in public after Travis Kelce saga

As Kayla Nicole has said multiple times in the past, her relationship with Travis Kelce was not the best experience, as she faced much hatred and rumor-mongering from fans online. The experience has taught Nicole an important lesson in keeping her romantic life away from the public eye.

Ad

On Thursday's premiere of her new podcast, 'The Pre-Game,' the social media influencer was asked by a listener if her experience changed the way she approaches dating now.

“I am like John Cena now with men — you don’t see me,” she said. "You don't see me with a man, and you won’t ever see me with a man until I’m married with kids.”

Ad

She then explained that she wanted to be sure that her new partner would be in it for the long term before revealing him to the outside.

“Sometimes when you’re a little too open and transparent, you open yourself up to a world of opinion, of entitlement, people want answers," Nicole explained. "People think that you owe them an explanation about every single thing in your relationship. I just want to be able to love without the pressure.”

Ad

“I am out here hiding, dating and hiding, OK. I am the queen of a private room, in a back room, in a corner closet and I have no shame in it. ... And honestly, to each is own. But for me, I feel like it’s working right now and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Nicole and Kelce dated from 2017 to 2022. Around a year after they broke up, he began dating Taylor Swift.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles