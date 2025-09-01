  • home icon
Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole sends 4-word message to Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk as 49ers WAG attend Fever vs. Valkyries WNBA game

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 01, 2025 15:26 GMT
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole sends 4-word message to Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk as 49ers WAG attend Fever vs. Valkyries WNBA game (Imagn)

On Sunday, the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries turned star-studded as 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, and Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, sat front row at Chase Center with their husbands.

Kristin wore a white tank under a lavender strapless top with black trim, plus a Tiffany chain. It was an outfit from her own Off Season brand’s new WNBA line.

Kyle kept it casual in a black hoodie and cap.

Claire wore a black top, while George went with a white T-shirt and a beige-and-black cap.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When the WNBA’s Instagram posted a clip of them, Kayla Nicole, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, jumped into the comments.

She tagged Claire and Kristin and wrote:

“Ya look goooooood hunny!”
Kayla, who split from Kelce three years ago, has stayed close with NFL wives outside of Kansas City. They were in an on-and-off relationship from 2017 to 2022.

In February 2024, she was seen in Las Vegas with Claire, Kristin, and other 49ers wives. They went to pre-Super Bowl parties and events together, with photos showing them dressed up for a night out in Vegas.

George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, sends 3-word message to Caitlin Clark as Valkyries shout out to 49ers All-Pro TE

On Sunday, the Golden State Valkyries beat the Indiana Fever 75-63.

On Instagram, the team gave a courtside shoutout to some NFL guests, 49ers star George Kittle with his wife, Claire, Kyle Juszczyk with his wife, Kristin, and others watching at Chase Center.

Claire Kittle, who played basketball at Iowa like Caitlin Clark, reshared the post. She added a short two-word message:

“But also Caitlin.”
Caitlin Clark, Claire Kittle and George Kittle are all University of Iowa Hawkeye alumni. Clark couldn’t play because of an injury, but was still at the game.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year starred for Iowa women’s basketball, becoming one of the most celebrated players in NCAA history.

Claire also played basketball for the Hawkeyes before graduating in 2014.

On his side, George Kittle played tight end for Iowa from 2012 to 2016 before heading to the NFL.

