Travis Kelce's ex-gf Kayla Nicole takes issue with Tyreek Hill over Dolphins WR's questionable food choice

Kayla Nicole took issue with Travis Kelce's former Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver recently sat down for an interview with GQ Sports and answered rapid fire questions.Hill was asked about the time when he mentioned that his favorite place to eat in Kansas City was Popeye's Chicken. NFL fans were caught off guard because of all the famous barbecue restaurants in the city. Hill said that it was what his mother fed him as a child and a meal he enjoyed.&quot;Growing up my whole entire life that's all my mom fed me was Popeye's fried chicken,&quot; Hill said on Saturday, via GQ Sports. &quot;That's probably the secret ingredient to why I'm really fast. Cause that's all my mom poured into us kids.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKayla reshared the post on her Instagram Story and gave her take on Popeye's. She said she felt that only a mom's home-cooked food is a great meal, negating Hill's response.&quot;nooooo only a mothers home cooked meal can make greatness (angry emoji) grrrr,&quot; Kayla wrote.Tyreek Hill's response didn't impress Kayla Nicole (image credit: instagram/iamkaylanicole)While Kayla sees a mother's home-cooked meal differently than Hill, the wide will always has a special place in his heart for Popeye's.Kayla Nicole was not a fan of Bengals QB Joe Burrow's footwearKayla Nicole isn't one to back down when she feels she needs to express her opinion. The podcast host recently shared her dislike for a new line of Nike products that don't feature its iconic swoosh.Joe Burrow played two series with the Cincinnati Bengals' offense against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 7. He wore the Air Jordan 1 Mid &quot;Shattered Backboards&quot; custom made cleats. Kayla reshared the photo of it and said she wasn't a fan of the shoes without the swoosh.&quot;the swoosh-less 1's are upsetting me,&quot; Kayla wrote on Instagram.The reshared image of Joe Burrow's Nike cleats during the preseason matchup against the Eagles (image credit: instagram/iamkaylanicole)Despite ending her relationship with Travis Kelce in 2022, Kayla remains an NFL fan.