Travis Kelce's ex-gf Kayla Nicole takes issue with Tyreek Hill over Dolphins WR's questionable food choice

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 24, 2025 16:08 GMT
Kayla Nicole shared her feelings on Tyreek Hill
Kayla Nicole took issue with Travis Kelce's former Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver recently sat down for an interview with GQ Sports and answered rapid fire questions.

Hill was asked about the time when he mentioned that his favorite place to eat in Kansas City was Popeye's Chicken. NFL fans were caught off guard because of all the famous barbecue restaurants in the city. Hill said that it was what his mother fed him as a child and a meal he enjoyed.

"Growing up my whole entire life that's all my mom fed me was Popeye's fried chicken," Hill said on Saturday, via GQ Sports. "That's probably the secret ingredient to why I'm really fast. Cause that's all my mom poured into us kids."
Kayla reshared the post on her Instagram Story and gave her take on Popeye's. She said she felt that only a mom's home-cooked food is a great meal, negating Hill's response.

"nooooo only a mothers home cooked meal can make greatness (angry emoji) grrrr," Kayla wrote.
While Kayla sees a mother's home-cooked meal differently than Hill, the wide will always has a special place in his heart for Popeye's.

Kayla Nicole was not a fan of Bengals QB Joe Burrow's footwear

Kayla Nicole isn't one to back down when she feels she needs to express her opinion. The podcast host recently shared her dislike for a new line of Nike products that don't feature its iconic swoosh.

Joe Burrow played two series with the Cincinnati Bengals' offense against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 7. He wore the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Shattered Backboards" custom made cleats. Kayla reshared the photo of it and said she wasn't a fan of the shoes without the swoosh.

"the swoosh-less 1's are upsetting me," Kayla wrote on Instagram.
Despite ending her relationship with Travis Kelce in 2022, Kayla remains an NFL fan.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

