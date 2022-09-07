"Thought I’d get wifed after dating for 5 years…that’s 1,825 days" - Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole takes sly dig at Chiefs star after split

Unfortunately, not all love stories have a happy ending. Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole's relationship has been an interesting ride for fans, who were surprised about some of the words exchanged. After dating for five years, Nicole and Kelce have been at the root of countless rumors.

Nicole's new video on TikTok sheds some more light into her breakup with the tight end, which might not have been completely amicable.

TPS @TotalProSports



totalprosports.com/2022/09/05/tra… A valuable lesson was learned... A valuable lesson was learned...totalprosports.com/2022/09/05/tra…

The now-deleted video is just a small clip of Nicole posing with a caption, an indirect comment on the tight end. She calls herself stupid for hoping they would get married after dating for some time. Since she began dating Kelce in 2017, fans did not need names to confirm who was being mentioned.

"Thought I’d get wifed after dating for 5 years….that’s 1,825 days."

The 30-year-old personality lines up her quotes with a voiceover, seemingly unhappy with how it turned out.

Why did Travis Kelce break up with Nicole?

2022 American Century Championship - Round Two

Despite all the rumors, the reason for their break-up hasn't yet been made public. They have spoken about the topic in brief, even addressing a few comments along the way.

However, commitment and their relationship status might have been an issue. Previous rumors have focused on Kelce and him being stingy with Nicole. The tight end apparently made the model pay half his bills. Nicole was quick to put an end to these rumors.

that girl. @iamkaylanicole Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Allegedly Broke Up With Him Because He Kept Making Her Pay Half of Everything In The Five Years They Were Dating barstoolsports.com/blog/3419370/t… Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Allegedly Broke Up With Him Because He Kept Making Her Pay Half of Everything In The Five Years They Were Dating barstoolsports.com/blog/3419370/t… https://t.co/k888ljtSHn Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false. twitter.com/barstoolsports… Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false. twitter.com/barstoolsports…

While it did clear up some issues, fans are still unaware of the actual reason. There has been speculation about them getting back together, especially since they briefly split in 2020. Rumors of infidelity made their way around social media, only for them to come back together after a short break.

Nicole was also seen supporting Travis Kelce at a Chiefs game in 2020. The two are also close to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and were seen together during the latter's wedding celebrations.

This time, however, their breakup seems final. Nicole was also linked to Wiz Khalifa. They were seen spending time together in Vegas, which confirmed Nicole and Kelce's break up. The Kansas City Chiefs star is yet to make his statement, with most of the comments coming from Nicole.

Moreover, Travis Kelce's focus seems to be on the upcoming season. Working well with QB Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs and Kelce have a big campaign ahead of them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat