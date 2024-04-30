Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole demands Lakers fire Darvin Ham after first-round exit vs Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers' hopes for the NBA championship ended on a Monday night with a 108-106 loss to the defending champion Denver Nuggets. An injured Jamal Murray drained the game-winner with 3.6 seconds left on the clock to eliminate LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs.

The game caught the attention of Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, who is also a journalist. Following a disappointing Lakers loss, she demanded the organization to fire head coach Darvin Ham.

She posted on X, urging the team to move off him.

"Respectfully, get him OUTTA HERE," Kayla Nicole wrote.

Darvin Ham's coaching has been heavily criticized, especially due to his inconsistent player rotation and adjustments. In Game 5 against the Nuggets, he had multiple opportunities to seize control of the game but in failing to do so, Ham allowed the Nuggets to gain momentum and eventually send the Lakers home.

Kayla Nicole, who graduated from Pepperdine University, has a degree in broadcast journalism. She has been an on-air reporter and has covered both NBA and NFL games. Apart from that, Nicole has also been spotted regularly courtside, cheering for the Lakers, during their games in Los Angeles.

Influencer turned Kayla Nicole has her own fitness brand

Kayla Nicole has been partnering with fashion brands like Savage X Fenty, True Religion and Revolve, among others. The social media influencer is a brand ambassador for fitness brands like Alo, Amino Lean, Fabletics and Champs.

Kayla Nicole also has her own health and fitness brand - Tribe Therepē, which focusses on including parts of therapy with physical workouts. The brand was originally launched in 2020 as “Strong Is Sexy,” but she had to rebrand it due to trademark issues.

She discussed about her brand Tribe Therepē, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"It's focusing on the mental health component of working out, which is really, really important for me and really resonates with me, and really just encouraging people to mentally take care of themselves," she said to the outlet. "I think that when your mind is in a healthy place, your body will follow."

Bosting over 792,000 followers on Instagram, Nicole is very active on social media teaching fitness.