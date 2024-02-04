Travis Kelce's former partner Kayla Nicole has been in the news recently, expounding on her relationship with Taylor Swift and her absence from social media on the "Beyond the Likes" podcast.

And in a since-deleted X post on Thursday, she "promised" to join the content platform OnlyFans if the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics despite missing stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Kayla Nicole's "bold promise" on X

The Lakers did win 114-105 thanks to a 32-point explosion by guard Austin Reaves, putting Nicole in an awkward situation. Some in the Wives of NFL subreddit were quick to mock her, even though it was purportedly a joke:

"She's become so embarassing lmao"

Is Kayla Nicole done dating athletes like Travis Kelce? Explaining social media influencer's recent comments

If Kayla Nicole is to be believed, it is that she finds being an athlete's WAG hard.

Although Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has garnered the NFL much media attention, his former partner says she might no more be interested in dating athletes.

Making an appearance on "Beyond the Likes", she said:

“I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage.”

So who does she want to date then? Nicole implied that she wanted someone who could be in control, like a Hollywood mogul:

“I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game; that’s my kind of guy.”

OK insider expounds on state of Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship

Meanwhile, a week before the Super Bowl, Kelce is making more off-field news for how he approaches his relationship with Swift.

A source recently told celebrity magazine OK that the pop star was smitten with her football-playing partner, especially when it came to his outspokenness:

"He always makes her feel special and appreciated and plans romantic nights together. The way Travis is open with his friends, family and fans about his relationship makes Taylor feel secure. She feels like she can be away from him and not worry about him doing anything sketchy behind her back. She trusts him; he makes her feel safe.”

