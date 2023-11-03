Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole stuns courtside at Lakers-Clippers game

Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, looks to be moving on from the current hype surrounding his new rumored relationship with Taylor Swift. She was seen sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena with a female friend on Wednesday night. The two were in attendance as the LA Lakers took on the LA Clippers.

She appeared to be having a good time at the game, just a day before her birthday.

Kayla Nicole's appearance at the NBA game comes after she spoke out about Kelce's new relationship with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's ex-girlfriend unfollowed both Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, both of whom she was close friends with.

Kayla Nicole celebrates her 32nd birthday with a sentimental Instagram post

Kayla Nicole celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday and commemorated it with an Instagram post. Despite the ups and downs of life, the model and entrepreneur expressed gratitude for everything she has. She thanked her friends and followers for their support.

"32 trips around the sun today. Life ebs and flows but one thing remains constant - I am highly favored and eternally grateful. Thank you so so much for all the love. If I could make one wish, it would be for you to lead with kindness. The world needs it. 🫶🏾 P.S…As you can see, IM HAVING A TIIIIIIIIMMEEEEE."

She said that her birthday wish is for everyone to show kindness to others; it's what the world needs right now. She finished her post by confirming the series of photos on her post, showing she is having a good time.

This can be seen as a way of telling her followers that she is doing well despite the buzz surrounding Kelce. She and Travis Kelce began dating in 2017. They broke up for a short period of time and rekindled their relationship in 2020. In early 2022, it was reported that the two had broken up.