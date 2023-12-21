Before Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was dating Kayla Nicole. The former couple had a public breakup, multiple rumors and reports being shared about the same.

However, Nicole hasn't completely moved away from the limelight.

From unfollowing Brittany Mahomes and others publically to addressing her breakup, Nicole has continued to catch the attention of fans.

Recently, Nicole posted a comment on Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie's TikTok, causing many users to discuss the situation online. Though Nicole's fans were happy about her maintaining a healthy relationship with Kylie Kelce, many users blasted Nicole, labeling her behavior as desperate.

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole comments on Kylie Kelce's TikTok

Multiple users called her 'desperate', unable to understand why she would still keep in touch with Kylie after she broke up with Travis Kelce.

"Kayla has liked posts shading Taylor and one that was directly hating on Taylor, saying it looks like her breath stinks. She’s so desperate and Kylie clearly isn’t gonna keep contact".

A few Redditors asked Nicole to leave the Kelce family alone, asking her to go live her life as she wanted to.

"girl weren't you the one that dumped him? Let someone else enjoy him, you had your turn. Go away girl," another user said.

Some people brought up Taylor Swift, mentioning how in love Travis Kelce is with the pop icon.

Kayla Nicole wanted to focus on her peace after Travis Kelce breakup

Shortly after Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift, Kayla Nicole ended up unfollowing Brittany Mahomes on Instagram. The situation went viral, causing Nicole to address her friendship breakup tied in with Kelce's new relationship:

Speaking to People in an exclusive interview, Nicole stated that she wanted to move forward, addressing this situation because she did publically unfollow people.

"The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

The end goal, of course, is to focus on herself:

"I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

Both Kayla and Travis have addressed their breakup on various occasions, their relationship spanning over years from 2017. Nicole has continued to grow her brand online, often calling out haters and trolls via her social media accounts.