Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole addresses ‘friendship breakups’ one month after unfollowing Brittany Mahomes

Earlier this year, Kayla Nicole unfollowed Brittany Mahomes on social media. Since they were always close to each other, fans were confused about their 'friendship breakup'. Many speculated about a reason, referring to Travis Kelce's new relationship Taylor Swift.

Nicole wanted to move on and created a space for herself, making sure to address a few things publically. Around one month after the unfollowing her, Kayla took to Instagram to speak on 'friendship breakups', advising people on how to deal with them:

Image Credit: Kayla Nicole's official IG account (@iamkaylanicole)

"Friendship break ups are tough. Buts it's apart of life. People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season. Give yourself time and permission to grieve - because losing that bond can be heartbreaking".

"But also, acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have. Shift your focus from what you've lost to what you have maintained, and even more exciting the new friendships you forge in time".

Of course, Nicole refrained from naming anyone's personally.

She also spoke about shutting out the noise, seemingly referring to the trolls online:

Image Credit: Kayla Nicole's official IG account (@iamkaylanicole)

"The 'more' never comes from anyone who has more. More love. More joy. More peace." she continued, "Misery loves company. 'Hate' is a projection of an individual's self worth. I do not have to recieve or entertain it."

Why did Kayla Nicole unfollow Brittany Mahomes?

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Kayla Nicole was asked about Brittany Mahomes, and their very public seperation. The two had been close friends for months, even showing up to support the other after her breakup with Travis Kelce.

Though she does maintain some privacy, Nicole replied that she wanted to address a few things publically:

"I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

She highlighted her developing relationships with everyone, and how distancing herself from Kelce wasn't the end of her relationships with friends like Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

However, she hoped everyone would respect her decision going forward:

"But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

Brittany and Taylor Swift at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

Though Kayla has publically addressed the matter, Brittany Mahomes hasn't yet spoken on the topic. The fitness trainer has been seen hanging out with Taylor Swift and the singer's friends, also shifting the spotlight to Brittany Mahomes' new friend circle.