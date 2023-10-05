Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, heads to "therapy session" ahead of Chiefs star's birthday

It has been almost a year and a half since Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce broke up with each other. While the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs moved on from her past relationship, the Instagram influencer is focusing on herself and her mental and physical health.

While fans speculated if Travis Kelce would spend his 34th birthday (October 5th) with his new rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Kayla Nicole decided to attend a "therapy session."

She uploaded an Instagram video on her story and showed off her fit figure in athletic wear. She insinuated that hitting the gym was like a therapy session for her.

"back in my happy place. another day, another therapy session."

The former girlfriend of Travis Kelce has been progressing as a social media influencer as she partners with numerous brands to promote their products.

The Pepperdine graduate stayed mum for a long time after Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. However, the model is back to regularly posting on her social media accounts.

Kayla Nicole surprisingly unfollowed Brittany Mahomes on Instagram after the QB's wife hung out with Taylor Swift

In a surprising turn of events, the former girlfriend of Travis Kelce has chosen to unfollow Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, on Instagram.

This move comes as a shock to many, given the previously close relationship between Kayla and Brittany.

The two had often been seen together at various events, displaying a strong bond and expressing support for each other through social media.

The sudden unfollow might invite unnecessary chatter about a possible rift in their once-solid friendship.

Brittany was recently seen at a dinner party with Taylor Swift and other A-list celebrities in New York. Hence, some fans even think that the QB wife's friendship with the pop star could also be a reason behind the unfollow.