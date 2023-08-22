Kayla Nicole is beyond proud of Angel Reese and her recent scholarship. Reese, who is an LSU superstar, has always wanted to do something in return for her alma mater, St. Frances Academy. So, she donated a generous sum of $12,000 for a student's yearly tuition.

Before beginning her time at Louisiana State University, Reese attended the Maryland school.

Sharing the news on social media, she wrote:

"I always wanted to create the 'Angel Reese scholarship' at St. Frances. I wanted to pay one of the girls on the team’s scholarship for the whole year every year. I wanted to help the little catholic school across the street from a jail in Baltimore that made me ME & I DID THAT🥺".

Kayla Nicole, who is quite active on social media, ended up cheering for the ESPY award-winner on Twitter:

As per Nicole, it's a great thing that Reese is taking up something like this while at the collegiate level. With the new changes and college athletes gaining immense traction as celebrities online, popular stars like Angel Reese already have a huge following.

"To be able to do this at the collegiate level is special and beyond commendable. Future is bright for this young woman."

Now 21, the Bayou Barbie already has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Does Kayla Nicole have a new favorite running back?

Dating Travis Kelce for years, Nicole (along with Brittany Mahomes) were always cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Travis Kelce is no longer her favorite running back.

In a recent post, Kayla Nicole mentioned Bijan Robinson, the Atlanta Falcons RB.

Image Credit: Kayla Nicole's Instagram Story

Apparently impressed, Nicole was ready to become a Falcons fan.

"Do I need to become a Falcons fan ooooorr what?"

That being said, her connection with the Chiefs didn't end with her breakup with Kelce.

Continuing to be close friends with Brittany Mahomes, Nicole was recently at Netflix's Quarterback premier to support the former. Naturally, this had fans speculating about her getting back together with the Super Bowl champion.

Fans speculated if Nicole and Kelce were back (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Post).

Of course, there have been no actual talks from Kelce or Nicole about rekindling their romance.

Furthermore, the former couple was together for around five years before parting ways. Their separation was public, with several reports accusing Kelce of being frugal. Kelce, however, was quick to refute claims.

