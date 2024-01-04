Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole's 2024 look has Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's stamp of approval

Kayla Nicole has moved on as Travis Kelce continues with his blossoming relationship with Taylor Swift. The All-Pro tight end and the online personality had a five-year relationship that ended last year, and she has unfollowed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

As the calendar turns to a new year, Nicole welcomed 2024 with her closest friends. She shared some snapshots on her Instagram, wherein San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, showed her support.

Kristin Juszczyk loves Kayla Nicole's New Year's outfit and style

Travis Kelce's former partner posted on Instagram some photos from her New Year's celebration with the caption:

"Brought in the new year blonde - filled with laughter, caviar bumps and champagne. 2024, you cute already."

To which Kristin Juszczyk applauded Nicole's new look, especially the blonde hair, by commenting:

“She never misses”

It's unknown how Kayla Nicole and Kristin Juszczyk met. However, Travis Kelce and Kyle Juszczyk are from Ohio. Kelce attended high school at Cleveland Heights, while Juszczyk attended Cloverleaf in Lodi.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end stayed in The Buckeye State for college, while the 49ers fullback went to Harvard.

Kelce and Kayla Nicole became a couple in 2017 after he broke up with Maya Benberry, who won the reality dating show Catching Kelce. The journalism major from Pepperdine University hosted sports shows for the National Basketball Association, AllDefDigital, and BallisLife's Heat Check.

She also worked for TMZ, Oprah Winfrey Network, and CBS Radio. The former beauty queen also worked for Fashion Reverie and promoted sponsored sportswear on her Instagram account. She shares a glimpse of her life on her YouTube channel as well.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce's shaky relationship

Kayla Nicole uploaded a video addressed to Black girls when dating rumors about Swift and Kelce started to swirl. She delivered it in letter form, wherein she said:

"They'll say you're too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath tell you that you're not enough, not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough."

While their relationship lasted five years, they briefly broke up in 2020 due to Travis Kelce's alleged infidelity. Since then, they have mended their ways but ultimately broke up in 2022. While the reason for their split was unknown, reports revealed that Kelce isn't keen on splitting expenses like restaurant bills.

Kelce denied those claims during his January 2023 appearance on The Pivot Podcast. He also admitted they were no longer together in the same episode.