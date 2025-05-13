Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole sends 5-word message as Mavericks defy 1.8% odds to win No. 1 pick in 2025 NBA draft

The 2025 NBA draft lottery brought a big surprise on Monday. The Dallas Mavericks, who had only a 1.8% chance according to ESPN, won the No. 1 pick. Dallas moved up 10 spots, which is the biggest jump in draft lottery history.
The Mavericks’ official Instagram account shared a post after the lottery.
"For the first time ever, we won the LOTTERY," the caption read.
After it was posted, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, reacted to it. She reposted the announcement on her Instagram story with a short comment.
“nba best reality show out,” Nicole wrote.
This win comes after the team traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February. Dallas is expected to use the pick to draft Duke forward Cooper Flagg. He is a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four. He also won most of the major awards last season.
Behind the Mavericks, the Spurs will pick second, followed by the 76ers and Hornets. Teams with higher chances, like the Jazz, Wizards and Pelicans, fell out of the top four. Under the lottery rules, which took effect in 2019, the team with the worst record has never won the top pick, per ESPN.
As for Nicole, she’s mostly stayed quiet after her breakup with Kelce in 2022. On the May 2 episode of her “The Pre-Game” podcast, she admitted that being in a public relationship changed how she sees love and life. She said she no longer believes in the idea of “one true love” and focuses more on personal growth and timing.
Kayla Nicole said she took full custody of dogs after split from Travis Kelce
On Friday, Kayla Nicole opened up about taking full responsibility for the two dogs she once shared with her ex, Travis Kelce. Speaking on her “The Pre-Game” podcast, Nicole revealed she gained full custody of their pets, Chauncey and Rambo, after they ended their five-year relationship in 2022.
During a discussion with guest Nazanin Mandi, who shares cat custody with her ex-husband, Nicole noted the difference in her experience. “I have dogs with the previous partner, and I got both the dogs,” she said. Nicole also shared details of her expenses, including a recent $2,000 vet bill.
She first introduced Chauncey in a 2017 Instagram post, describing his habits and personality. Nicole remains the dogs' sole caretaker after the breakup.
