Travis Kelce and his former partner Kayla Nicole shared a moment of solidarity in a time of national tragedy. On Wednesday, a shooting incident occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII parade, which then cut it short. One person, who was later identified as local radio DJ and host Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed, while 22 more, including 11 children, were wounded.

The tight end managed to come away unscathed in the aftermath and stated that he was "heartbroken". A few minutes earlier, his ex-girlfriend Kayla also shared her sentiments on the tragedy:

"Sending my love and prayers to the KC community and all those affected by the senseless shooting today. Y’all are forever in my heart. ♥️

"I hope we never ever become desensitized by the overwhelming amount of gun violence in this country. Enough is enough."

Travis Kelce poses with Kansas City police hours after Super Bowl parade shooting

Three people purported to be the perpetrators were eventually arrested, but so far no names have emerged.

In the meantime, peace has momentarily returned to Kansas City, and Kelce took the time that evening to pose with a group of policemen at the Granfalloon Bar and Restaurant. TMZ managed to obtain some photos that were caught just before 7 PM CT:

He and a few unidentified teammated had booked that place for dinner.

Travis Kelce's mother Donna recounts scene of Super Bowl parade shooting

That ordeal has been harrowing for everyone present, and that includes Travis Kelce's mother Donna. She told the Kansas City Star:

“Everybody who was with the team, they got us out of there really fast."

One of those personalities who had direct involvement in the evacuation was head coach Andy Reid. Chiefs fan and parade attendee Gabe Wallace, who had lost track of his friend Hank Hunter during the commotion, recalled:

“Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice... He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.”

The NFL and various other teams, including the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game opponents the Baltimore Ravens, have also issued statements condemning the shooting.