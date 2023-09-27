Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship news has taken the internet by storm. However, Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry, expressed her views on Kelce and Tay Tay.

Though the Instagram influencer wished Taylor Swift all the luck, she warned her against pursuing the star tight end romantically.

"I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!...Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."

Benberry was met with defiance by Kelce's close source, as reported by TMZ. However, it seems like she will stand by her claims. She posted an Instagram story where she cleared the air by explaining that she never aimed to put Swift down and was only speaking based on her personal experience.

"IM A GROWN A** WOMAN & I STAND ON WHAT I SAY. IAM NOT A COWARD."

"WHAT IM NOT GOING TO DO IS PUT A FACADE ABOUT MY EXPERIENCE WHEN ASKED ABOUT INFIDELITY. YOU DON'T HAVE TO LIKE MY ANSWER. BUT THE TRUTH IS TRUTH."

Former cornerback claims Taylor Swift was more excited to see Travis Kelce defeat the Bears than many other NFL wives

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman claimed that Taylor Swift showed more excitement during a Chiefs game while watching Travis Kelce than some of the wives of NFL players.

"She has a tremendous following, kind of a cult following of sorts. If anything, it'll elevate him and elevate his brand [and] his play. I think this is perfect. They're taking Hollywood to Kansas City and she was excited. I know there are some wives out there who aren't that excited when their husbands make a play."

This statement came after rumors surfaced about Swift dating Kelce. Travis Kelce, who was seen as the beating heart of Patrick Mahomes' offense, suffered an injury at the start of the season, which affected the Chiefs' offensive performance. However, upon his return, the Chiefs' offense regained its explosiveness, scoring 41 points against the Chicago Bears.

Kelce's importance to the team became evident, and the Chiefs' success seemed to be closely tied to his performance.